POLICE APPEAL: Fourteen people Bundaberg police want to speak to.
News

Bundy police ask for help to track down 14 people

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
13th Sep 2019 5:32 PM
BUNDABERG police are asking for the public’s help to identify 14 people.

Officers have released images people, whom they say may be able to help them with investigations into a string of crimes across the region.

A spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believed was depicted in the images.

Takalvan Street, Avoca: Reference: QP1901478940
Takalvan Street, Avoca: Reference: QP1901478940

1. Police believe the woman in this image may be able to help officers investigating a stealing offence which happened about 12.10pm on Thursday, August 1, on Takalvan St, Avoca.

Reference: QP1901478940

Bruce Highway, Gympie: Reference:QP1901556432
Bruce Highway, Gympie: Reference:QP1901556432

2. Officers would like to speak to the man in this image about a stealing offence which was committed about 10am on Monday, August 12, on the Bruce Highway, Gympie.

Reference: QP1901556432

Perry Street, Bundaberg North: Reference: qp1901647637
Perry Street, Bundaberg North: Reference: qp1901647637

3. Police believe the man in this image may be able to assist them with investigations into a break and enter that was committed about 1.25am on Sunday, August 25, on Perry St, Bundaberg North.

Reference: QP1901647637

Gavin Street, Bundaberg North: Reference: QP1901606702
Gavin Street, Bundaberg North: Reference: QP1901606702

4. Officers would like to speak with this man about a fuel drive-off that happened about 2pm on Sunday, August 18, on Gavin St, Bundaberg North.

Reference: QP1901606702

Bourbong Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901236541
Bourbong Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901236541

5. Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist them with investigations into a fraud offence that happened about 11.30am on Thursday, June 27, on Bourbong St.

Reference: QP1901236541

Princess Street, Bundaberg East: Reference: QP1901380584
Princess Street, Bundaberg East: Reference: QP1901380584

6. Officers would like to speak with this person who may be able to assist with investigations into a stealing offence that happened about 9.45am on Wednesday, July 17, on Princess St, Bundaberg East.

Reference: QP1901380584

Bargara Road, Bargara: Reference: QP1901552117
Bargara Road, Bargara: Reference: QP1901552117

7. Police believe this man may be able to help them with investigations into a stealing offence that happened about 2.45pm on Sunday, August 11, on Bargara Rd in Bargara.

Reference: QP1901552117

Barolin Street, Bundaberg South: Reference: QP1901378045
Barolin Street, Bundaberg South: Reference: QP1901378045

8. Officers want to speak to this man who they believe may be able to assist with investigations into a break and enter on Barolin St, Bundaberg South, about 12.30am on Wednesday, July 17.

Reference: QP1901378045

Bourbong Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901530375
Bourbong Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901530375

9. Police believe the woman in this image pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a break and enter that happened about 12.25am on Thursday, August 29, on Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Reference: QP1901677715

Bourbong Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901530375
Bourbong Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901530375

10. Officers would like to speak to this person about a stealing offence that happened about 2pm on Thursday, August 8, on Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Reference: QP1901530375

Maryborough Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901695947
Maryborough Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901695947

11. Officers would like to speak to this person who they believe may be able to assist them with investigations into a stealing offence on Maryborough St, Bundaberg, about 6.25pm on Friday, August 30.

Reference: QP1901695947

Frizzells Road, Woodgate: Reference: QP1901322263
Frizzells Road, Woodgate: Reference: QP1901322263

12. Police believe the man in this image may be able to help them with investigations into a break and enter that happened about 11.25pm on Tuesday, July 9, on Frizzells Rd, Woodgate.

Reference: QP1901322263

Bourbong Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901677715
Bourbong Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901677715

13. Officers want to speak to this man about a break and enter on Bourbong St, Bundaberg, about 12.25am on Thursday, August 29.

Reference: QP1901677715

Bourbong Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901677715
Bourbong Street, Bundaberg: Reference: QP1901677715

14. Police believe this man may be able to help with investigations into a break and enter on Bourbong St about 2am on Thursday, August 19.

Reference: QP1901677715

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the relevant reference.

bundaberg crime queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

