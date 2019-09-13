Bundy police ask for help to track down 14 people
BUNDABERG police are asking for the public’s help to identify 14 people.
Officers have released images people, whom they say may be able to help them with investigations into a string of crimes across the region.
A spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believed was depicted in the images.
1. Police believe the woman in this image may be able to help officers investigating a stealing offence which happened about 12.10pm on Thursday, August 1, on Takalvan St, Avoca.
Reference: QP1901478940
2. Officers would like to speak to the man in this image about a stealing offence which was committed about 10am on Monday, August 12, on the Bruce Highway, Gympie.
Reference: QP1901556432
3. Police believe the man in this image may be able to assist them with investigations into a break and enter that was committed about 1.25am on Sunday, August 25, on Perry St, Bundaberg North.
Reference: QP1901647637
4. Officers would like to speak with this man about a fuel drive-off that happened about 2pm on Sunday, August 18, on Gavin St, Bundaberg North.
Reference: QP1901606702
5. Police believe the woman in this image may be able to assist them with investigations into a fraud offence that happened about 11.30am on Thursday, June 27, on Bourbong St.
Reference: QP1901236541
6. Officers would like to speak with this person who may be able to assist with investigations into a stealing offence that happened about 9.45am on Wednesday, July 17, on Princess St, Bundaberg East.
Reference: QP1901380584
7. Police believe this man may be able to help them with investigations into a stealing offence that happened about 2.45pm on Sunday, August 11, on Bargara Rd in Bargara.
Reference: QP1901552117
8. Officers want to speak to this man who they believe may be able to assist with investigations into a break and enter on Barolin St, Bundaberg South, about 12.30am on Wednesday, July 17.
Reference: QP1901378045
9. Police believe the woman in this image pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a break and enter that happened about 12.25am on Thursday, August 29, on Bourbong St, Bundaberg.
Reference: QP1901677715
10. Officers would like to speak to this person about a stealing offence that happened about 2pm on Thursday, August 8, on Bourbong St, Bundaberg.
Reference: QP1901530375
11. Officers would like to speak to this person who they believe may be able to assist them with investigations into a stealing offence on Maryborough St, Bundaberg, about 6.25pm on Friday, August 30.
Reference: QP1901695947
12. Police believe the man in this image may be able to help them with investigations into a break and enter that happened about 11.25pm on Tuesday, July 9, on Frizzells Rd, Woodgate.
Reference: QP1901322263
13. Officers want to speak to this man about a break and enter on Bourbong St, Bundaberg, about 12.25am on Thursday, August 29.
Reference: QP1901677715
14. Police believe this man may be able to help with investigations into a break and enter on Bourbong St about 2am on Thursday, August 19.
Reference: QP1901677715
Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the relevant reference.