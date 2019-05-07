Bundy pokie thief's run of luck comes to an end

Two offenders broke into The Waves Sports Club taking money from pokie machines.

A JACKPOT run ran out for a 33-year-old Chinchilla man after he was arrested on yesterday for allegedly breaking into the Bundaberg Services Club and The Waves Sports Club late last month.

On April 27 and 28 the male allegedly broke into the services club where he stole cash and on April 29 he was caught on CCTV jemmying open pokie machines at The Waves Sports Club.

The man was charged with three counts of break and enter and three counts of wilful damage.

The man was also charged with failing to dispose of a needle/syringe and possession of a utensil.

He appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today where he was remanded in custody.

He will appear in court again on June 28.