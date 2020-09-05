Bundy pockets $7 million through Containers for Change

More than $7 million has flowed back to the community after the 70 millionth eligible container was returned through the Containers for Change scheme in the Bundaberg area last week.

Bundaberg's four Container Refund Points CRPs provide 10 cent refunds on eligible containers as part of the scheme, delivering $7 million back to individuals, charities and community groups.

Chief Executive Officer of Container Exchange Ken Noye said the efforts of the region's residents to return 70 million containers since the scheme started in late 2018 continued to pay dividends for both the community and the environment.

"The Containers for Change scheme continues to grow and has now returned more than two and a half billion containers across Queensland, and reduced beverage container litter in our environment by 54%," Mr Noye said.

"The efforts of Bundaberg locals to reach 70 million containers returned is a wonderful milestone, and has given more individuals, charities and community groups the opportunity to find the cash they need in their containers."

David Ross and Lee Davey at IMPACT's Container Refund Point. Photo: Contributed

One of the Bundaberg CRPs is run as a social enterprise by IMPACT Community Services. Container refunds help IMPACT support people experiencing disadvantage, poverty or exclusion from social, health and employment networks.

IMPACT Community Services' Enterprises General Manager Robert Henderson said the Containers for Change scheme supported a significant part of the organisation's social enterprises.

"It's extremely important that we continue with this fantastic program which helps IMPACT generate income that is fed back into programs to support those in need within our community," Mr Henderson said.

"Last year IMPACT' processed more than 2.5 million containers.

"As well as funding life-changing community programs, it enables us to provide opportunities for workers with disabilities to gain vital skills in a supported workplace."

Other Containers for Change CRPs in the Bundaberg area are located at CQ Recycling on Woondooma Street, ABC Recycling in Bundaberg East and Container Refund at Moore Park Beach.

The Containers for Change scheme pays refunds on eligible containers in cash or via EFT or your Paypal account if customers have registered for a scheme ID on the Containers for Change website.

Charities and community groups can promote their scheme ID to supporters who can donate their refund to their chosen organisation by quoting the scheme ID when they make returns.

To find out more about Containers for Change including what containers are eligible for a refund and to sign up for a scheme ID, visit containersforchange.com.au or call 13 4242.