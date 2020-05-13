Menu
BRIGHT FUTURE: Bundaberg plumbing apprentice Warrick Baczynski hopes to specialise in solar.
Plumbing apprentice picks up award for passion for industry

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
13th May 2020 12:41 PM
A BUNDABERG apprentice plumber has been recognised for his commitment to the industry.

Warrick Baczynski has received a Rheem Apprentice Plumber Recognition Award as well as $500 to help with training fees and textbooks.

Warrick narrowly missed out on a $3000 prize in the Rheem Apprentice Plumber Grant scheme, which aims to kickstart plumbers' careers.

However, a Rheem spokeswoman said his passion for plumbing and strong work ethic so impressed the company they created an award specially for him.

In his early 30s, Warrick is completing the second year of his apprenticeship through TAFE.

"I've always wanted to work in a field that has a wide variety of skills and performances, and plumbing offers just that" he said.

"The plumbing trade provides a workload that is never boring or repetitive and there's always something new to learn or do."

Warrick took a significant pay cut by returning to apprentice wages to earn his qualification as a plumber.

But he has high hopes for the industry's future.

"I hope that with my plumbing work, I'll be able to specialise on solar systems," Warrick said.

"It's a nice feeling to work in an area that has a positive impact on the planet and makes a real change to reduce our carbon footprint."

