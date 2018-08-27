Bundy player is our newest Hockeyroo

HOT STRIKE: Bundaberg's Rebecca Greiner competes for the Jillaroos in 2016. Now she will to compete for the Hockeyroos in Japan next month.

HOT STRIKE: Bundaberg's Rebecca Greiner competes for the Jillaroos in 2016. Now she will to compete for the Hockeyroos in Japan next month. Contributed

NOTHING is going to stop Bundaberg's Rebecca Greiner from representing her country.

Not even injury.

The 19-year-old has been selected for the Hockeyroos for the first time in her career for next month's Four Nations tournament in Japan.

The former St Luke's Anglican School student has been selected in a 18-woman squad for the tournament against Japan, the United States and South Korea.

"I'm pretty stoked, a little overwhelmed and beyond excited,” she told the NewsMail.

"I didn't know it was on the cards so I was not preparing for it.

"I don't know how I will go but I just hope to make a good debut.”

But she is battling to be fit after suffering an injury a couple of weeks ago.

"I injured my finger so I'm hoping my finger can make it,” Greiner said.

"I've still been able to do fitness so I've done enough preparation to play.

"I should be all clear to play just before the tournament.”

Greiner was selected after impressing in the under-21 national titles for Queensland recently.

She scored the most goals in the tournament with seven as she helped the state finish second. The former All Blacks player also played for her state against India earlier this year before the Commonwealth Games.

Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said she deserved her selection.

"It's exciting to provide this opportunity to some new faces at an international level and expose the Hockeyroos to Japanese conditions within two years of the Tokyo Olympics,” he said.

"Rebecca's performance at the National Under-21 championships and her performances in her local daily training environment has brought her to the attention of national selectors.”

Greiner is genuinely considered to be one of the next generation of players to help Australia potentially win gold at Tokyo.

But she isn't thinking about that right now.

"I'm not trying to look too far ahead, I'm just trying to make the most of the opportunity,” she said.

"I want to thank my parents and my Bundy coach Craig Martin for helping me to get this far.

Greiner will fly out with the team on September 6 to Japan before the team plays their first match against the host nation on September 12.

All of Greiner's games will be shown on Fox Sports.