Bundy pilot jets in to inspire CQU aviation students

PER Ardua Ad Astra. It roughly translates to ‘Through Struggle To The Stars’ and is not only the motto of the Royal Australian Air Force, but also the trajectory of former Bundaberg boy Kered James.

After years of hard work and determination, Mr James has earned his wings as a pilot in the Royal Australian Air Force.

A Bundaberg Christian College student, Mr James said he had always wanted to be a pilot, in fact he applied twice before gaining his ticket in; once after high school and after he finished his trade.

He said the freedom which is afforded with flight was one of the main reasons why his passion was unwavering with the sky.

Landing in his hometown yesterday afternoon, he was greeted by family and a group of local CQUniversity aviation students.

The students had an opportunity to speak with Mr James about the industry and hop aboard the King Air 300.

A great opportunity to speak with the next generation of pilots and see some of his family, Mr James said the students had all the same questions he did when getting into the field.

His words of wisdom for the aspiring pilots was simply “don’t give up”.

He said you needed to put in a lot of hard work, but he’s never met anyone who has regretted the journey to becoming a pilot.

One of the students, Hayden Cunningham, said getting to look inside the King Air was amazing.

Having been inspired by his grandfather’s stories as a pilot, Mr Cunningham said he’d wanted to follow in his footsteps since he was about six-years-old.

In his second year of the course, Mr Cunningham said the feeling of being up in the air was unlike anything else.

CQUni’s Dr Michael Malouf said the meeting was a great opportunity of motivation and inspiration for the students.