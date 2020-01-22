Bundy picks squads to take on Wide Bay

The Waves’ Lucy Hamilton advances down the pitch. She is one of a handful of girls selected to the under-12 and under-14 Bundaberg representative teams.

The Waves’ Lucy Hamilton advances down the pitch. She is one of a handful of girls selected to the under-12 and under-14 Bundaberg representative teams.

CRICKET: Bundaberg under-14 coach David Boge admits picking a team to face the best in Wide Bay was tough.

But all selected deserve to play.

Bundaberg will start its campaign in Wide Bay representative cricket next month with the under-14 and under-12 teams to take on the Fraser Coast, Gympie and South Burnett.

Each team will play each other once before the top two qualify for finals.

Bundaberg has picked a 12-person team with The Waves the most represented with four players.

There are three girls selected as well, with Lucy Hamilton, Tarah Staines and Taylor Stumer picked.

“The girls all play for Queensland so they deserve to be picked,” Boge said.

“What we did is select the rest from who played for Wide Bay.

“All of them played in under-13 or under-14s for them.”

Boge said there were a couple of players doing really well in club cricket that were unlucky to be picked.

He added on paper it was a good squad but knew the challenge was ahead of the team to do well.

Bundaberg didn’t win in under-14 last year, as South Burnett claimed the title.

“It’s all about going out there and knowing your role,” Boge said.

“All the boys and girls have played with each other before.

“All the kids have played plenty of cricket, so we’re confident they can do the job.”

Bundaberg also picked an under-12 team, who will look to depend their title it won last year.

The Waves have been represented with four players with Norths getting three players picked.

Three girls have also been picked with Catherine White, Lara Hamilton and April Mathieson picked.

Bundaberg’s two sides will both play in the first round on February 9 with both teams to face the Fraser Coast at Salter Oval.

Under-14: Brenton Catasti, River Felstead, Lachlan Heycox, Toby Lamond, Oliver Boge, Sam Stuchbury, Kori Pope (c), Ned Jenner, Lucy Hamilton, Jayden Santacaterina, Tarah Staines, Taylor Stumer, David Boge (coach), Nick Catasti (manager)

Under-12: Jordan Mather, Lenny Henry, Oliver Wendt, Tahj Coates, Levi Faint, April Mathieson, Jimmy Gear, Alex Stuchbury, Riley Collin, Lara Hamilton, Riley Pimm, Catherine White