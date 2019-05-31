Bundy people making 100km Childers round trip for help

Cathy Jeffries is pushing for action to ensure communication accessibility for everyone.

Cathy Jeffries is pushing for action to ensure communication accessibility for everyone. Kevin Farmer

SICK Childers residents are struggling to get appointments at medical practices in their town after a sharp rise in the number of Bundaberg residents making the 100km round trip to see a doctor.

The rise in patient numbers is forcing Childers residents to wait weeks for appointments with a local doctor.

The NewsMail made efforts to speak with doctors and staff at several Childers medical centres, but none were willing to go on the record.

However, they didn't deny the problem.

Mark Burns, a Childers father and business owner, knows this struggle all too well.

Mr Burns has been given the "ring around” with numerous doctors in both Childers and Bundaberg.

And when his wife caught a case of Bronchitis and couldn't get a local doctors appointment, he said they had to find an available doctor in Bundaberg.

"(For my wife) the doctor said 'how come you left it so long' and I said what can we do? It is damned if you do, damned if you don't,” Mr Burns said.

"You just can't see anyone, it's a common thing and I have gone off on doctors before and they say they can't do anything because people are coming from Bundaberg to Childers for the doctor.”

He said he can't even see a doctor at the medical centre his daughter is registered at, as they don't accept new patients.

Their teenage daughter, who is currently undergoing testing for an undiagnosed health problem which is causing her severe migraines, has also suffered because of the long waiting times between doctors visits.

Mr Burns says for his family, the issue has reached a "crisis point”.

"We finally got referrals to a paediatrician in Bundaberg, but it dragged on and on and took so long between appointments,” Mr Burns said.

There are three doctors surgeries in Childers.

"There has got to be a better way to do this,” Mr Burns said.

He acknowledged the problem was widespread between Bundaberg and Childers, but said it was "poor old Childers who copped it”.

"I feel bad for the people in Bundaberg as well, they obviously do their best to get an appointment in town. I'm sure they don't want to have to drive to Childers but if they're sick or their kids are sick, they do what they have to do,” he said. "At some point it will cost someone, maybe not their life, but something serious.”

The NewsMail put the issue to Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who said he was well aware of the problem.

"Constituents in both Hervey Bay and Bundaberg have contacted my office about their significant challenges in getting in to see a GP or find a new GP, and I understand their frustrations,” Mr Pitt said.

"I spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister about this issue just last week and will discuss it with the incoming minister responsible for rural health as soon as possible.”

But one Childers resident who works in health service delivery, who wished to remain anonymous, said local doctors were well aware of the issue.

She said the rise in patient numbers during the busy flu season, along with the unavailability of doctors in Bundaberg were contributing to the issue.

"I hear patients say they can't get it (an appointment) anywhere else, or that there is no available appointments anywhere,” she said.

"It becomes a catch-22 and at this time of year its hard to find a doctor in Bundaberg and ... it goes around and around.”