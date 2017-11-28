Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bundy paying a 'fair price' for petrol

PETROL in the Bundaberg region has jumped by about 15c per litre on average in the last 12 months.
PETROL in the Bundaberg region has jumped by about 15c per litre on average in the last 12 months. Warren Lynam
Emma Reid
by

PETROL in the Bundaberg region has jumped by about 15c per litre on average in the last 12 months.

This time last year the average bowser price around the Rum City was 119.9 cents per litre but now the average is about 133.9c/L with a high of 135.9c/L at some depots.

Even six months ago the price was considerably lower than present prices with the medium price about 125.9c/L.

Motoring group RACQ spoke with the NewsMail and said the prices were dictated by the global oil price and for a regional town the Rum City was now paying a "fair” price.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross the cycle seen in south-east Queensland was different to the one seen locally.

She said the southern cycle fluctuated up and down in four to six week periods.

Unlike Bundaberg which is more of a stable cycle.

"Last month we saw prices rise, but it's not a bad story for Bundaberg,” she said.

"134c/L is a pretty fair price.”

She said motorists would see a higher price than a year ago due to the global oil price and advised the community to shop around.

"Do your research and stay well informed by using fuel apps,” Ms Ross said.

"Even in Bundy there are a handful of places where you can get fuel for under the 134c/L.”

By shopping around the community can help give businesses to retailers which are doing right by the consumers.

In the short term Ms Ross said RACQ had seen a slight upward trend on fuel prices but it would be too hard to tell of future increases.

Average Bundy Fuel Price

Current average price - 134/L

Six months ago average price - 125/L

One year ago average price 120/L

Topics:  bundaberg fuel lucinda ross petrol prices racq

Bundaberg News Mail
Tributes for much-loved local man killed in car incident

Tributes for much-loved local man killed in car incident

"ADMIRABLE”, "vibrant” and "selfless” are just some of the words that have been used to describe Woodgate man John Bellerby by those who knew and loved him.

Seals captivate locals as they rock up on our beaches

ROCKING OUT: Jason Scaboo captured these photos of a seal relaxing at Elliott Heads.

Cute creatures are no stranger to our coast

Man pleads guilty to 'quite serious' child porn

Hidden face in the shadow.male person silhouette.

50-year-old caught with exploitation material

UPDATE: Woman in 'stable condition' after incident at Agnes Water

A rescue chopper was called to the SES grounds at 1770 to airlift a 25-year-old Dutch woman to Bundaberg Hospital after she nearly drowned while learning to surf at 1770.

Paramedics called to incident at Agnes Water this morning.

Local Partners