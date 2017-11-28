Bundy paying a 'fair price' for petrol

PETROL in the Bundaberg region has jumped by about 15c per litre on average in the last 12 months.

This time last year the average bowser price around the Rum City was 119.9 cents per litre but now the average is about 133.9c/L with a high of 135.9c/L at some depots.

Even six months ago the price was considerably lower than present prices with the medium price about 125.9c/L.

Motoring group RACQ spoke with the NewsMail and said the prices were dictated by the global oil price and for a regional town the Rum City was now paying a "fair” price.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross the cycle seen in south-east Queensland was different to the one seen locally.

She said the southern cycle fluctuated up and down in four to six week periods.

Unlike Bundaberg which is more of a stable cycle.

"Last month we saw prices rise, but it's not a bad story for Bundaberg,” she said.

"134c/L is a pretty fair price.”

She said motorists would see a higher price than a year ago due to the global oil price and advised the community to shop around.

"Do your research and stay well informed by using fuel apps,” Ms Ross said.

"Even in Bundy there are a handful of places where you can get fuel for under the 134c/L.”

By shopping around the community can help give businesses to retailers which are doing right by the consumers.

In the short term Ms Ross said RACQ had seen a slight upward trend on fuel prices but it would be too hard to tell of future increases.

Average Bundy Fuel Price

Current average price - 134/L

Six months ago average price - 125/L

One year ago average price 120/L