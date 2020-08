Paramedics from QAS have responded to a crash which occurred this morning.

Paramedics from QAS have responded to a crash which occurred this morning.

PARAMEDICS are currently attending to a crash involving a truck and vehicle.

The incident occurred this morning about 7.55am, on the intersection of Langbeckers East Road and Mahoney Dexters Road in Alloway.

A spokeswoman from QAS said two patients are currently being assessed at the scene.

She said they are both in a stable condition, with one patient suffering from chest pain.