Bundy pair to race across Australia in a $400 EL wagon

Eliza Goetze
| 19th May 2017 10:21 AM
READY TO ROLL: Jordana Widdon and Cameron Waga are hitting the road from Adelaide to Cairns for the Shitbox Rally.
READY TO ROLL: Jordana Widdon and Cameron Waga are hitting the road from Adelaide to Cairns for the Shitbox Rally. Eliza Goetze

"I KNOW it's a bit early in the morning, but I've got to do it.”

Jordana Widdon hits the button on the dash of the EL Falcon and North Bundy is awoken by a chorus of air horns.

She and Cameron Waga are making last minute preparations on "the beast” before putting it through the biggest journey of its life.

They will bounce across the country, half their route on dirt roads, from Adelaide to Cairns next week as part of the 2017 Shitbox Rally.

"First, we just want to make it to Adelaide,” Jordana said.

Hand painted with the help of their nieces and nephews, and fitted out with LED lights and a host of mascots led by Buzz Lightyear, the pair picked up the 1997 EL for $400.

"We've only had it properly running for a week and a half - so far so good,” Cameron said.

CROSS COUNTRY MISSION: Jordana Widdon and Cameron Waga are hitting the road from Adelaide to Cairns for the Shitbox Rally.
CROSS COUNTRY MISSION: Jordana Widdon and Cameron Waga are hitting the road from Adelaide to Cairns for the Shitbox Rally. Eliza Goetze

Tomorrow morning they begin their trek from Bundaberg, meeting up with the convoy in Newcastle on the way.

Once the race begins, they will have the comfort of about fifty escort vehicles along with 200 other "shitboxes”.

Jordana said it was "a relief” the moment had finally arrived after nine months of preparation on weekends and late nights.

The pair have raised more than $6,000 for the Cancer Council and it is not too late to donate.

READY TO ROLL: Jordana Widdon with the Falcon she and partner Cameron Waga are taking in the Shitbox Rally.
READY TO ROLL: Jordana Widdon with the Falcon she and partner Cameron Waga are taking in the Shitbox Rally. Eliza Goetze

"I've wanted to do this since I was a kid, when my neighbour did the Endeavour Rally,” Cameron said.

"We all know someone close to home who has suffered with cancer, so it's a good cause.”

"In the past few years, I've lost three grandparents to cancer,” Jordana said.

"I thought, why not? Something crazy, something we can do to give back - while we're still young and able.”

Head to www.facebook.com/teamwidwag to watch their progress and donate.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  cancer council cars ford falcon rally shitbox rally

