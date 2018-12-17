Bundy out to represent Wide Bay

SELECTED: The Waves' Kori Pope will be hoping not to have his stumps rattled this week when he plays for Wide Bay at the state titles.

SELECTED: The Waves' Kori Pope will be hoping not to have his stumps rattled this week when he plays for Wide Bay at the state titles. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: More than 25 Bundaberg players will represent Wide Bay this week in cricket as they aim to become the best in the state.

Wide Bay's junior male representative cricketers will hope rainfall associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen will stay far away from their respective carnivals that start today around Queensland.

The under-12s, under-13s, under-14s and under-16s left for their tournaments yesterday with several Bundaberg players in each squad.

The Rum City has eight of the 12 members in the under-16 team that heads to Mackay for the Bulls Masters Youth Cup.

The side will compete in the third year of the tournament and aim to finish inside the top two, which Wide Bay did in the first year of the competition.

Darling Downs won the inaugural two titles.

In under-14, Bundaberg are represented by seven players, according to the list provided by Wide Bay Cricket.

Jano Kirchner, Ronan Dempsey, Jackson Rehbein, Devon van Rooyen and Oliver Mathieson will be joined by Bundy Bolt female players Taylor Stumer and Taylor Fitzgerald for the competition that is being held in Nudgee.

The side will be looking to improve on Wide Bay's record in the previous two years, which has seen the region win one game.

In under-13, six will represent the region on the Gold Coast.

Kori Pope, Nicholas Clarke, Angus Rehbein, Jayden Santacaterina, Oliver Boge and Tarah Staines have been selected, according to Wide Bay Cricket.

The side will be looking to go one further than last year, when Wide Bay finished second behind Sunshine Coast who won the grand final.

The under-13 team is coached by six-time Don Tallon medallist David Boge.

Finally, the under-12 team, as mentioned in Friday's paper, has six competing at the titles in Rockhampton.

The NewsMail will provide updates during the competition.