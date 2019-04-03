Bundy organisation making a real impact in helping people

SOMETIMES, when life has you down and you're on your knees, all you need is a helping hand.

And it's in those moments when people like Tanya O'Shea and her team at Impact Community Services step forward.

Ms O'Shea opened the doors at Impact Community Services yesterday to take the NewsMail on a tour and highlight some of the amazing work that's being done.

Much has changed in recent years and the organisation now employs 188 people.

It's a milestone week for the organisation as its laundry operation celebrates one year in its new, modern premises on Ingles Court.

In the past five years, with support from local organisations such as The Friendly Society Private Hospital, Impact has grown the business from processing just 1.5 tonnes to more than 35 tonnes a month. That's a lot of sheets.

That's not the only string to the organisation's bow.

A suite of programs aimed at helping those in our community most needing support has been developed. Last year Impact helped more than 5000 people.

Programs range from hospitality to aged care and disability support courses through to mental health and family services, community support and housing for families in dire need.

One of the goals Impact has worked hard to achieve is to be less reliant on government funding, and to develop programs that are self-funding.

One achievement Ms O'Shea spoke proudly of was that more than 85 per cent of clients in their training programs have found work.

Ms O'Shea said there was a wealth of talent in the Bundaberg region and with the right support, people had much to offer the community.

She encouraged anyone who needed support to visit www.impact.org.au.

"There's always an opportunity,” she said.

The NewsMail will provide coverage of the diverse programs offered at Impact in the coming weeks.