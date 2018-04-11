BUNDY OPINION: Is social media worth the privacy risk?

RISKY: Tawhiri Te Awe Awe said the Facebook data breach would make him rethink the way he used the social media service.

FACEBOOK is under fire for a massive data breach which led to the profile information of more than 300,000 Aussies exploited and used to influence elections.

While the historic breach has made headlines around the world, it also created discussion in Bundaberg, with some locals appalled by the news.

Tawhiri Te Awe Awe told the NewsMail he often used Facebook but the data breach had made him rethink the social media service.

"I have Facebook and use it for both business and personal use," he said.

"I really totally disagree with it (the breach). It will change the way I use it from now on."

The data breach, which happened through an app created by Dr Aleksandr Kogan, harvested information from as many as 87 million people from around the world.

Facebook estimated 311,127 Australians had personal information stripped from their profiles, sold to political data firm Cambridge Analytica.

The firm is under investigation by British authorities, before facing an audit by Facebook.

The social network faces investigations in several countries, including an official inquiry from the Australian Information Commissioner, and its founder Mark Zuckerberg has faced questions in a US Congressional committee.

And while some say the breach was an invasion of privacy, Bundaberg woman Melissa Loughridge said it was just part of the process.

"I think it is something you sign up for," she said.

"Not that I would like people selling my data but I know what I am getting into and I only put things there that I am happy for people to share.

"I have always been cautious and I know once I put something up (on Facebook), it doesn't belong to me anyway so I keep in mind what I post."

So how do you tell if you are part of the hundreds of thousands of Aussies affected by the breach?

There is as little-known way you can find out instantly in a Facebook tool that went live before the social network started rolling out warnings to more than 2 billion active users this week.

The tool will inform users whether they or one of their friends accessed the app created by Dr Kogan.

Those whose information remained safe will receive a message stating, "based on our available records, neither you nor your friends logged into 'This Is Your Digital Life'. As a result, it doesn't appear your Facebook information was shared with Cambridge Analytica by 'This Is Your Digital Life'."

Facebook is due to roll out three types of warnings to users affected by the breach which will appear on their newsfeeds to indicate whether their information was exploited.

One will encourage users to change their settings, a second will warn they used the suspect app and their information was scraped, while a third will inform the user their data was taken.

All three messages do not apologise to users but say Facebook understands "the importance of keeping your data safe".

Danica Logan: I use it mainly to connect with friends and family, all around Australia and overseas. I don't like it- not knowing what information they are stealing from us is pretty scary. Mike Knott

Phillip Skinner: I'm a bit of a dinosaur, I don't know how to use a computer. (The data breach) is disgusting. I think stay away from modern technology. Mike Knott