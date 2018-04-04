Bundy Open to return next month

WE'RE BACK: The Bundaberg Open will be back this year in the region. Queenslander Brandon Daly-Walkin was the last winner of the competition, in 2014.

TENNIS: Some of the best tennis players in the country could be coming back to Bundaberg next month.

The NewsMail can reveal the Bundaberg Open will return as an Australian Money Tournament for the first time in four years.

Australian Money Tournaments are events that help young up-and-coming Australians earn prize money and ranking points that allow them to compete in professional events.

The King and Queen of Clay is also coming back. It sees the top male and tennis female player awarded as the best clay courter after three tournaments held in the state on that surface.

Bundaberg hosts the first event with the final two held in Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

"We should attract the highest quality players to the event,” Tennis Bundaberg president Rob Hardie said.

"The prize money really makes it worthwhile for players to turn up.

"We're also the first tournament to be held, so players who want to win the King and Queen of Clay need to play.”

Hardie said the association could now host the tournament after extensive work was done on the courts at Drinan Park over the past 24 months.

New lights have been installed and fencing was recently repaired after it was damaged during storms in November.

"We're lucky enough to have done the work required to host the event,” Hardie said.

"We can now get stuck into making the event successful.”

Hardie said the focus had been on making the event profitable so it could run yearly.

The association has announced the event will be called the Realway Bundaberg Open.

Hardie is now looking for players to play in not only the AMT but in A, B and C-grade events as well.

Register for the AMT at http://bit.ly/2pX42gA. To register for the grade events, email tennisbundaberg@

hotmail.com.