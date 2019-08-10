Bundy open day today: Why CQU is right choice for you

CQUNIVERSITY has one of the country's highest success rates of graduates securing work.

So in an area where youth unemployment is proving a challenge, the Bundaberg region's year 12 school leavers and those considering going into further education should check out the university's open day in Bundaberg today.

The university's head of its Bundaberg campus , Luke Sinclair, has outlined the campus's most popular courses as he encouraged Bundaberg people to consider CQUniversity as their next step.

Nursing is the most popular course, after the STEPS program, with approximately 305 students enrolled.

Associate vice-chancellor Luke Sinclair said this should come as no surprise, with the great health and social science courses available and the region's ability to offer exciting career prospects within these industries.

"Health and social sciences courses on campus include nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology and social work,” he said.

"CQUniversity is currently working with UQ and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services to explore options to deliver a local medical program in partnership with UQ and the HHS's in Wide Bay and Central Queensland.”

In addition to the health industry, Mr Sinclair said business, education, digital media, engineering, crash forensics and vocational courses were also popular choices, with many past graduates obtaining dream jobs in the region and beyond.

However, only 20 students are currently studying a Bachelor's degree of agriculture, a number that Mr Sinclair believes will grow overtime.

"We are promoting this course to students interested in roles right across the agriculture sector as there are many opportunities available including on farm roles, supply chain, research, ag tech and agribusiness,” he said.

"The course provides students with a full experience across these areas and students can also focus on a specialist area.

"Bundaberg is situated in one of the nation's largest agricultural production regions so there are some great opportunities for employment particularly in the emerging ac tech space.”

Mr Sinclair said CQUniversity is a great choice for students of all ages and education backgrounds and has one of the best success rates in Australia, when it comes to graduates sourcing employment.

"Impressively, CQUniversity has one of the top three graduate employment rates in Australia with 80.4 per cent of domestic undergraduates finding employment three months after completion of their course and the sector average is 70.6 per cent,” he said.

"This figure highlights the importance of regional universities and the positive impact a university presence has when it comes to improving education and employment outcomes in the regions.”

Bundaberg's CQUniveristy top 11 courses can be found below, with the student enrolment figures excluding the number of students gained following the census date.

CQUniversity open day is today at 6 University Drive, from 9am to 1pm.

Top 11 Courses

Skills for tertiary education preparatory studies (STEPS) 308

Nursing 305

Education (Primary) 95

Education (Secondary)

90

Psychological Science

88

Physiotherapy (Honours)

84

Social Work (Honours)

71

Accounting 52

Occupational Therapy (Honours) 50

Business 48

Digital Media 48