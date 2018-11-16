Bundy op shop holding massive sale

NOTHING beats the thrill of finding a quality pre-loved item for cheap, and what better excuse is there to hit up an op shop than for National Recycling Week.

Endeavour Foundation processes some 750 tonnes of donated items each year and this week they are urging locals to buck the fast fashion trend and declare their own war on waste.

Retail area manager Karen O'Donnell said op shops offered a great way to contribute to the circular economy and, with their spot sales happening until Sunday, said National Recycling Week was a great time to pick up a bargain.

"We want to help people de-clutter and give their pre-loved clothes a new lease on life by donating them but we also want to give something back," Ms O'Donnell said.

"On Saturday if you donate a bag of clothing you'll get a 20 per cent off voucher for your next visit."

Mrs O'Donnell advised for those donating to make sure their items were placed in specially marked bins, or delivered in store, because any items left outside were classified as illegal dumping by the government which can't be processed.

"It's time for a recycling reboot, and that means making sure Australians know what happens to their recycling," she said.

Of the donations made, only about 35 per cent make it on to the shop floor.

Some 40 per cent are sent to developing countries, 15 per cent are sold as rags, and 10 per cent are sent to landfill when damaged or soiled.

"We're supporting National Recycling Week because we want to encourage people to think about their shopping habits, give fast fashion the flick and support great causes like Endeavour foundation," Mrs O'Donnell said.