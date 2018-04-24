Bundy op shop gearing up for super sale

SUPER SALE: Jenny Sauer, "Fred”, Sue Engstrom, Em Titmarsh, Evelyn Weir, Verna McMah and Helen Simpson have been busy preparing for the St John's Lutheran Church Op Shop Super Sale on Saturday.

THE volunteers at the St John's Lutheran Church Op Shop have a special mission.

Each year the money they raise is spent on maintaining the church, one of the most distinct and architecturally important buildings in Bundy.

Last year they raised $21,000.

Adding to this year's tally will be takings from a Super Specials Sale at the op shop this Saturday, starting from 8.30am

Op shoppers and treasure hunters will find a great range of clothing, shoes, curtains, books, kitchenware and other bric-a-brac at special prices, and can even enjoy a cuppa and biscuit while browsing.

Co-ordinator Helen Simpson was full of praise for the shop's volunteers and patrons.

"Without their assistance, like all charities, we would find it a challenge,” she said.

"We are thankful for their assistance.”

BEAUTIFUL BUILDING: St John's Lutheran Church is a distinct Bundaberg landmark thanks to its white cement rendered lettering and 44m copper spire. Mike Knott BUN210716STJOHNS3

As well as funding upkeep of the church building, the group regularly packs up bundles of unsold stock and sends them off to communities in places such as Papua New Guinea.

Adorned with its eye-catching Biblical verse motif, St John's Lutheran Church was designed by Austrian-born architect Karl Langer in the modernist style and built in 1960 by J Hutchinson and Sons.

The George St building was added to the Queensland Heritage Register in December 2012.

Tenders for the construction was called in 1957 and a tender of £35,140 from Brisbane-based J Hutchinson and Sons was accepted.

A large portion of the work was carried out by volunteer church members including digging the foundations by hand, carting bricks, tiles, sand, and gravel, mixing and pouring concrete and milling timber.

Construction was completed in 1960 with the total cost at £61,000 including the organ, pews, and all furnishings.

A dedication service, led by the Queensland District President FH Schmidt, was witnessed by 1400 worshippers on April 3, 1960.

A number of items and fixtures were kept from the earlier church and installed in the new church including: panels of stained and painted glass inset into the new windows; the baptismal font donated to the church in 1883; the pipe organ originally installed in 1899 and largely rebuilt in 1938 incorporating the old pipes and bellows; the church bell cast in Maryborough in 1892; a leather-bound German bible with silver clasps presented by the Empress Augusta Victoria of Germany to St John's Lutheran Church Bundaberg in 1911; and various other religious paraphernalia.

The church is rectangular in plan, 41 m long and 17 m wide.

The building has a box-like body sheltered by a large, gable tiled roof.

A tall, slender, square-based spire sheeted with copper rises to almost 44m above the ground. The copper cross atop extends a further 2.7 m and is lit by fluorescent tubes.

The northern and southern sides of the spire have fixed copper louvres at the level of the hanging bell.

The church entrance is a simple, open concrete portico. Above the portico the north elevation of the tower is treated to suggest an open bible with raised, white cement rendered letters two feet high on dark grey textured concrete pages reading:

"GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD, THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON, THAT WHOSOEVER BELIEVETH IN HIM SHOULD NOT PERISH, BUT HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE. JOHN III.16”

and

"BELOVED IF GOD SO LOVED US, WE OUGHT ALSO TO LOVE ONE ANOTHER, IF WE LOVE ONE ANOTHER. GOD DWELLETH IN US AND HIS LOVE IS PERFECTED IN US. 1. JOHN IV,11-12”

St John's Lutheran Church Op Shop is on Boundary Rd, opposite Bundaberg South State School.