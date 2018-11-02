BUNDY ONLY: New plan to offer $10k to all new home builders

IN AN attempt to boost Bundaberg's declining number of new home approvals, a $10,000 incentive per constructed dwelling would be available, in a proposal put forward by the Housing Industry Association.

After already discussing its plan with the Federal Member for Hinkler, the industry body formally wrote to Keith Pitt yesterday, asking for Bundaberg to have $12 million made available to address the issue facing residential builders.

The proposal calls for a short-term stimulus package, offering anyone who builds a new home, not just first-time home owners, $10,000 on the completion of the build.

The scheme would be available on top of the existing first-home owners grant of $15,000 to those eligible.

If approved, according to the plan outlined by the HIA, Bundaberg Regional Council would administer payments, with the Federal Government asked to provide $6 million a year for two years, beginning from January 1 next year.

It would make grants available for the first 600 new homes built each year and, if its full potential was reached, increase Bundaberg's new homes by more than 50 per cent on current figures.

Numbers have plummeted year-on-year since 2014 and are now less than half the average of the 10 years prior to the 2013 floods.

HIA Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast branch manager Stuart Collins said while there were other positive economic indicators in Bundy, unfortunately it wasn't the case with the local housing economy.

"Since mid-2014 there's been a year-on-year decline in building approvals for Bundaberg,” he said.

"In the last 15 years, the only time building approvals have dipped below the 400 mark was in 2012/2013, which coincided with the Bundaberg floods.

"The last financial year, 2017/2018, we were at 359.”

Mr Collins said the HIA had put together a case for Bundaberg to be considered as a "special economic zone”, with the council and State members backing the plan.

"Our proposal is at the Federal level but requires cooperation from all levels, ” he said.

Among the factors that could help Bundaberg be considered for the unique funding was that the city's building approvals had continued to fall, when others regions experienced an increase, Mr Collins said.

"Normally we're not too concerned because there's always an up cycle and a down cycle,” he said. But Mr Collins, who also monitors the Fraser Coast and Sunshine Coast, said all of those areas' numbers had improved significantly.

"While there's been a little bit of a softening of late, we saw the tap being turned on and their numbers jumped,” he said.

"Unfortunately the same thing wasn't experienced in Bundaberg, in fact the numbers went down.

"Having a look at the numbers (so far) for this new financial period ... I don't see any improvement, it looks like they're on track for another sub-400.”

Mr Collins said for anyone thinking those numbers were just the norm for Bundaberg was mistaken because figures showed that for the 10 years prior to 2014, the average was about 750, almost double the current figures.

"You can't argue 'oh well, that's just the way it is', because it hasn't been that way, it's only over the past five years,” he said.

"After the floods we had a bit of a jump up, it went to 512, but ever since then it's been heading in the wrong direction.”

Mr Collins said a really clear sign that the whole industry was feeling the pinch was that the conversations and anecdotal messages from those within the industry matched what the figures were saying.

However yesterday Mr Pitt said while he'd met with Housing Industry Association representatives to discuss the local housing economy and their concerns, housing was predominantly a State and Local Government issue and there was range of financial help and concessions to help people get into the property market.

"I do think we need to look at why our area is different to other areas that are experiencing growth in the housing sector,” he said.