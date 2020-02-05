Bundy one step closer to Goodchild Shield

Michael "Vince" Loader showing his form with the bat playing for Waves late last year.

CRICKET: BUNDABERG is another step closer to holding the Wide Bay Goodchild Shield as the side from the Bundaberg Cricket Association trumped Fraser Coast in Maryborough last weekend.

The boys won the toss and batted first, setting a total of 225 runs for the Fraser Coast to follow in their 50 overs.

But it was an effort too big to match, with the Coast side all out for 203 in their 44th over.

Bundaberg’s coach Rhys Grills said the boys were stoked to win, with the side performing well in all areas.

“The boys are really happy, obviously to win all three games this year,” Grills said.

While the side batted first, he said they also bowled and fielded very well.

“Matty Jackson took four wickets,” he said.

The batting effort was no less impressive, with Michael Loader cracking off 74 runs and Louis Myers-Macdonnell setting a total of 35.

The win means Bundy will host the finals match against Gympie on February 23.

Despite winning by a country mile the last time the teams faced, Grills said the boys weren’t going to become complacent ahead of the match.

“Gympie are going to come up with a stronger side than they came up with in January,” Grills said, already aware of a few major players on the Gympie side he wanted to focus on.

“They’ve got a couple of blokes – probably their big key wickets,” he said.

The last time the sides faced, Bundy set a total of 299 after their 50 overs, with Gympie all out for 96 half way through their 30th over.

While he knew things would be different, Grills was confident in his side, saying they were performing well in all aspects of the game.

“We’ve got a strong side and we showed that on the weekend,” he said.

“It’s pretty much all-round, but we’re batting really well.

“We’re taking our time at the start but it gets easier.”