Bundy on top in the power rankings

Past Highs Michael Liverton takes off down the pitch.

CRICKET: For the third round this season, Bundaberg sides won all matches in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup on Saturday.

But did it reflect in this week’s power rankings.

1. Brothers (first last week)

Remain the best team and still unbeaten after seven rounds of the competition.

Probably not as ruthless as the side wanted to be against Maryborough but got the job done.

Mitch Parsons getting 79 means four Brothers players have made half centuries this season, the same as Norths and The Waves. No team has more.

2. Past Highs (third last week)

The past two weeks of cricket have been among the best in the competition for Past Highs.

The side pushed Brothers all the way the week before and now have defeated The Waves for the second time this season.

Dale Steele’s form has been incredible in the past two weeks, taking multiple wickets and making handy runs down the order.

The side has a perfect chance to continue the good run against Norths this week.

3. Norths (fifth last week)

Second highest score of the season from any side? Check. Middle order firing? Check. Nathan van Eekeren continuing to dominate? Check.

It was almost a perfect performance against Hervey Bay and it put Norths in prime position to gain a finals spot.

Norths just need to win at least one game in the next two games, against Past Highs and Maryborough, to get there.

If the side plays as well as Saturday then that will just be a formality.

4. The Waves (second last week)

Not the best performance this season but the side had chances to win against Past Highs.

The Waves captain himself says the batting needs to be better, but being 4/30 doesn’t help in any run chase.

The last time the side needed to fire up, it did by beating Maryborough and then winning three of its next four games.

The side faces Maryborough this week.

5. Maryborough (sixth last week)

Put in a good performance against Brothers but wasn’t able to get the valuable win needed to make finals.

Maryborough needs to win at least two of its last three matches to make it.

6. Hervey Bay (fourth last week)

Got completely outclassed by Norths in one of the biggest losses this season.

Similar to Maryborough, it now needs to win two of its last three matches to qualify for the finals.