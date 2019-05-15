Bundy on top in the 47th Battalion

Bundaberg's Flynn Purkis, in action in 2017 for the Central Crows, has been selected for the Wide Bay Bulls.

Bundaberg's Flynn Purkis, in action in 2017 for the Central Crows, has been selected for the Wide Bay Bulls. Warren Lynam

LEAGUE: For Bundaberg Junior Rugby League chairman Wayne Bender, handing back last year's 47th Battalion trophies turned out to be a waste of time.

Bundaberg's junior Bears remain the best in Wide Bay after claiming three of the five age groups at the 47th Battalion in Murgon on Saturday.

The wins were exactly the same as last year with Bundaberg winning the under-16 boys, the under-13 boys and under-14 girls. "We played really well,” Bender said.

"We were very happy with the outcome from the weekend. "All the teams turned up, which is all you can ask.”

Bundaberg almost had a fourth tournament win as well.

"The under-14 boys were very unlucky not to be our fourth winner,” Bender said.

"They went down by four points in the final round.”

Bundaberg's success was also rewarded at the selection table with 45 players selected to represent the Wide Bay Bulls in the five age groups.

It is an improvement from the 39 selected last year and Bender said it could increase to almost 50 if some players are unavailable for the event.

He was also confident of more success in future years with the younger teams looking good.

"If the under-13s perform like they did this year then the U14 shield will be ours,” Bender said. "We also have our under-12 juniors performing well ready to take the step up.

"I just want to thank our staff who were a great bunch of people and helped the teams get out on to the field.”

The players selected for Wide Bay will travel to Murgon later in the month before playing in Bundaberg from June 7 to 9 for the state titles.

A full list of those selected is below.

Under-13 boys

Blake Powter

Daniel Cavanagh

Thomas Morcom

Zac Ellem

Dawson Hess

Joseph Doyle

Ethan Norman

Jack Schmidt

Dominic Bunyoung

Malachi Solomon

Jordan Harvey

Lucas Brough

Noah Law

Under-14 boys

Junior Tuitoma

Coen Searl

Dylan Beer

Cayleb Johnson

Ryan Smith

Morgan Hale

Kelly Purkis

Jack Picaro

Under-14 girls

Georgia Berry

Caitlin Tanner

Karissa Jeffs

Chelsea Howarth

Shiloh Atkinson

Hanahlin Whittard

Crystal Goodman-Jones

Under-16 boys

Lochlan Modrow

Chad Booker-Prater

Bradley Clarke

Flynn Purkis

Kynan Hard

Joel Cox

Connor Black

Mack Druce

Under-16 girls

Sarah MacDonald

Natasha Nibbs

Tea Wright

Chelsea Oliver

Tanisha Sands

Shanell Johnson

Hannah Mountford

Tasma Davies

Jessica Vaggs