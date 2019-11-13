BUNDY ON TOP: Bears and Bulls on track to be first in the CDC

BASKETBALL: Bulls under pressure usually stand up and fight their way out of trouble.

The Bundaberg Bulls at the recent Central Districts Carnival on Saturday and Sunday in Bundaberg did the same thing – fight to the top.

Facing the prospect of not finishing first in under-18, the side won all four matches at home during the weekend.

This included two wins over the top team Gladstone in some impressive basketball from the young side.

Bundaberg defeated Gladstone 91-83 first up before beating Rockhampton 93-68 to wrap up the first day.

The Bulls then smashed Emerald 111-47 before beating Gladstone again 76-65 to set up a thrilling final round in Rockhampton.

Bundy and Gladstone have now got records of six wins and two losses with the winner of the carnival to be determined in the final round.

“We really had a good four weeks between the second and first carnival,” Bulls under-18 coach Kyle Faulkner said.

“It was the first time playing together in the first carnival so the four week gap improved and really helped us.”

It also gave Faulkner the time required to set up a game plan to beat Gladstone.

It worked to a charm.

“We focused on our defensive intensity,” Faulkner said.

“Stopping their offensive rebounds.

“We also aimed to move the ball a little bit faster and shoot more from the outside.”

The tactics stunned Gladstone with their coach Hayden Castell critical of his sides defence.

“It’s disappointing to lose but I think the great teams learn from their mistakes,” he said.

“We know we’re going to go back and train the house down and come back ready to go in Rocky next month.

“It’s all about attitude in defence and you got to want to,” Castell said.

“Your shots might not be falling offensively but you’ve got to be able to rely on your defence.”

Bundaberg is also aiming to train the house down.

Faulkner admits his side is also going back to the drawing board to create new ways to stun the opposition.

“We’ll continue to work toward it,” he said.

“And come in with some secrets and plans.

“We can’t come in with the same game plan as Gladstone will have trained hard to get ready for it.”

Faulkner said the best player for the weekend was Bailey Liddell who impressed throughout.

“He set the standard for our intensity,” he said.

Faulkner added Malachi Frisby also played well with the team also impressing in Saturday’s matches without him.

The side is daring to dream and admits if it wins the carnival it will seriously consider playing in Division 1 but it might be forced to regardless of whether they want to or not.

The women’s side could be joining them with the side well on track to win the under-18 CDC in the girls.

The Bears defeated Rockhampton 88-39 on the first day before beating the same side 76-39 on Sunday.

The side only needs to beat Rockhampton again at home to qualify for top spot.

The final round of the carnival will be on before the end of the year.