BUNDY ON SHOW: Winterfeast provides the goods

THE HEAT IS ON: Cr Judy Peters, Rick Nelson, David Carter and Noreen Brier of BBQ's Galore, Kylie Lane, Renee Pukallus, Jimmy Liolios, Leanne Hermann and Gennavieve Lyons launch Winterfeast at The Pocket Storehouse.

THE HEAT IS ON: Cr Judy Peters, Rick Nelson, David Carter and Noreen Brier of BBQ's Galore, Kylie Lane, Renee Pukallus, Jimmy Liolios, Leanne Hermann and Gennavieve Lyons launch Winterfeast at The Pocket Storehouse. TAHLIA STEHBENS

FROM pasture to plate, Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Markets takes the best of what the Bundaberg region has to offer and serves it up to locals and visitors alike.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokesperson Judy Peters said the event, to be held on Saturday, July 7, was all about celebrating the region's reputation as one of Australia's largest "food bowls”.

"Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmer's Markets is a one-stop-shop for sourcing fresh, local produce and products, combined with the inspiration to create a meal that will tantalise the tastebuds,” Cr Peters said.

"The Bundaberg region has become well known for the vast quantity and variety of produce grown locally.

"Bundy Flavours provides an opportunity for a diverse range of stallholders to showcase the enticing assortment of fruit, vegetables and products available in our region.”

Cr Peters said Bundy Flavours was now in its fifth year, and would continue to grow.

"From bakers and distillers to growers and fishmongers, the markets is such a wonderful representation of what the Bundaberg region has to offer,” she said.

"This year we will be welcoming stallholders displaying everything from pecans, olives, honey, wine, exotic fruit liqueurs, beef, kombucha, sourdough and everything in between.”

Pocket Storehouse owner and baker Rick Nelson said he was a big fan of using local produce and couldn't wait to make some unusual breads for the event.

"We produce aound $500 million worth of produce in the Bundaberg region every year, so we try to incorporate a bit of that in our produce, everything from local pumpkin to sweet potato, and we try to do as much organic as we can.

"For me, that particular Winterfeast day, it's not so much about making money as it is about showing off what we've got here.”

FULL OF FLAVOUR

Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmer's Market will be held from 7am to 2pm on Saturday, July 7, and will feature a mix of activities including live cooking demonstrations in addition to stallholders featuring locally grown, cooked or created products.