Bundy on show as model hits global stage

BEAUTY: Jodie Pozzan will represent Australia at the Mrs Tourism Queen International Pageant and will wear a gown made by fellow local Samantha Jayne (not pictured above).

BEAUTY: Jodie Pozzan will represent Australia at the Mrs Tourism Queen International Pageant and will wear a gown made by fellow local Samantha Jayne (not pictured above). CONTRIBUTED

BUNDABERG is always proud of its home-grown talent, and later this month two local women will grace the international stage in their own individual ways.

No stranger to the runway, Jodie Pozzan will represent Australia at the Mrs Tourism Queen International Pageant in Kuala Lumpur. She says it will be a dream come true.

"I've never done anything like this, this is a completely different ball game,” Ms Pozzan said.

"I started doing bikini competitions when I was about 18 years old, but this will be more like a Miss Universe style pageant.

"I'm so excited for this opportunity. When I was interested in this as a child, this is what I wanted to do.”

The experienced competitor knows she wouldn't be where she is without the bikini modelling, but is welcoming the glamorous change with open arms.

"Samantha Jayne is a local designer who has an amazing childrens clothing line, and as a mother I follow her on social media,” she said.

"I gave her complete free-will to do what she wanted with the gown and I am so in love with it, it's different to all the other ballgowns so I'm hoping it will catch the eye of the judges.”

The nine-day contest, which urges married and senior ladies to voice their opinions about marriage and current events, begins on August 23.