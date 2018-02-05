Bundy on board with potential CQ NRL bid

BUNDABERG Rugby League says it would support Central Queensland's bid if they decided the attempt to enter the NRL again.

NRL expansion was brought back up on Friday after former premier Peter Beattie said the competition could grow when the next broadcast rights is delivered in 2022.

Beattie is touted to be the next Australian Rugby League commissioner after John Grant steps down next month, which would make expansion the hot topic if that happens.

And NRL.com says five bids from Queensland are ready to go.

The five includes Central Queensland as well as the Brisbane Bombers, Western Corridor, Redcliffe and Brothers clubs around Queensland.

Central Queensland bid chairman Geoff Murphy, who orchestrated the first bid in 2010, said the region was ready to go and Bundaberg would be part of it.

"The CQ bid will be ready to go whenever we are called upon,” Murphy told NRL.com.

"The population of the CQ area has slightly more people than they have in Townsville and we are the heartland of rugby league.

"We'd play our games in Rockhampton but would take games to Mackay and Bundaberg.”

But Murphy added it would take a bit of work and businesses and sponsors would need to come on board.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said the organisation would look into it.

"Long term it would be very good and good to get a match in Bundaberg,” he said.

"I'll certainly go through the Capras and see if they are doing it again.”

Ireland said the critical part for the bid was getting a new stadium built in Rockhampton.

"Their stadium isn't much bigger than ours at Salter Oval,” he said.

"Plenty of work would need to be done to make the bid and that a reality.”

According to Murphy, that has been promised by both major political parties if the bid was successful.

Ireland e said it was a no-brainer to have expansion on the cards and making sure it happens.

He said it would also put Bundaberg on the map, if the CQ bid came through, to host NRL matches.

Ireland also confirmed BRL was aiming to host more NRL matches following a trial match in 2016.