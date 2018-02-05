Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bundy on board with potential CQ NRL bid

REVIVAL HOPES: Denis Keeffe with Central Queensland NRL bid chairman Geoff Murphy.
REVIVAL HOPES: Denis Keeffe with Central Queensland NRL bid chairman Geoff Murphy.
Shane Jones
by

BUNDABERG Rugby League says it would support Central Queensland's bid if they decided the attempt to enter the NRL again.

NRL expansion was brought back up on Friday after former premier Peter Beattie said the competition could grow when the next broadcast rights is delivered in 2022.

Beattie is touted to be the next Australian Rugby League commissioner after John Grant steps down next month, which would make expansion the hot topic if that happens.

And NRL.com says five bids from Queensland are ready to go.

The five includes Central Queensland as well as the Brisbane Bombers, Western Corridor, Redcliffe and Brothers clubs around Queensland.

Central Queensland bid chairman Geoff Murphy, who orchestrated the first bid in 2010, said the region was ready to go and Bundaberg would be part of it.

"The CQ bid will be ready to go whenever we are called upon,” Murphy told NRL.com.

"The population of the CQ area has slightly more people than they have in Townsville and we are the heartland of rugby league.

"We'd play our games in Rockhampton but would take games to Mackay and Bundaberg.”

But Murphy added it would take a bit of work and businesses and sponsors would need to come on board.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said the organisation would look into it.

"Long term it would be very good and good to get a match in Bundaberg,” he said.

"I'll certainly go through the Capras and see if they are doing it again.”

Ireland said the critical part for the bid was getting a new stadium built in Rockhampton.

"Their stadium isn't much bigger than ours at Salter Oval,” he said.

"Plenty of work would need to be done to make the bid and that a reality.”

According to Murphy, that has been promised by both major political parties if the bid was successful.

Ireland e said it was a no-brainer to have expansion on the cards and making sure it happens.

He said it would also put Bundaberg on the map, if the CQ bid came through, to host NRL matches.

Ireland also confirmed BRL was aiming to host more NRL matches following a trial match in 2016.

Topics:  bundaberg rugby league central queensland nrl bid league national rugby league

Bundaberg News Mail
'Bleak': Terminal cancer diagnosis for Ruby

'Bleak': Terminal cancer diagnosis for Ruby

Insurance won't help this Calliope woman - can you?

SCHOOL PHONE BAN: LNP looks at banning mobiles from schools

NO PHONE ZONE: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington wants to discuss the option of banning students from having mobile phones during school hours.

Do you agree with the LNP? Vote in our poll inside

'We need to do more to stop workers dying'

ISLAND LIFE: Tongan community event organisers Evelyn Nio, Moe Turaga and Tania Deviney at the Lighthouse Hotel, the venue for the event.

Event to focus on issue after two deaths in region

Plenty of heart and soul goes into music festival

INSPIRED: Heart and Soul Festival organisers Dan Owttrim and Tracey O'Keefe are ready for a rocking festival for charity.

Couple spreading message through music

Local Partners