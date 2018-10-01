BUNDY ON BOARD: Franchises sign up for new competition

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Moorhead Family Communities' Bill Moorhead, Takalvans' Dale Rethamel, Bundaberg Betta Home Living's Wade Abbott and Searle's RV Centre Ben Searle (front) with Bundaberg Cricket Association president Ian Grills, Hitz 939's Tracey Sergiacomi and Matthew Ambrose and Aussie Home Loans George Farmer (back) promote the new Bundaberg Premier League competition.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Moorhead Family Communities' Bill Moorhead, Takalvans' Dale Rethamel, Bundaberg Betta Home Living's Wade Abbott and Searle's RV Centre Ben Searle (front) with Bundaberg Cricket Association president Ian Grills, Hitz 939's Tracey Sergiacomi and Matthew Ambrose and Aussie Home Loans George Farmer (back) promote the new Bundaberg Premier League competition. Mike Knott BUN270918CRICKET2

CRICKET: They might be ready to become rivals but all four franchise owners are committed to one thing in the new Bundaberg Premier League.

It's getting the community to enjoy an event aimed at everyone.

The Bundaberg Cricket Association has unveiled the four teams that will play in the inaugural T20 competition next month that is based upon the successful Indian Premier League.

All Bundaberg cricketers will now be put into those teams, through an auction to be held on October 12, with teams to play each Friday night from October 26 until the finals.

The NewsMail can reveal the teams are the Searle's RV Centre Vikings, the Parkland Pies, the Takalvan Taipans and the Betta Heat.

The competition will be called the Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg T20 Premier League after the Bundaberg branch got on board as the official sponsor.

"I think it is a fantastic concept, something that will hopefully grow the game in town,” Aussie Home Loans George Farmer said.

"It is great to give back to the community.”

For Parkland Pies owner Bill Moorhead (Moorhead Family Communities) and Takalvans Taipans owner Dale Rethamel the T20 aspect of the competition won them over.

"Basically for us it is just anything we can do to support the community,” Rethamel said.

"Any new event we try to get behind and anything that can try to attract young people into sport is a good thing.”

"T20 just goes off worldwide and I want to be part of it and support the local cricket here,” Moorhead said.

"Hopefully we get 1000s of people here to Salter Oval for it.”

Moorhead also bought the franchise to continue the Collingwood Magpie theme into the summer.

His team will don black and white in their uniforms.

For Betta Heat it was a chance to incorporate their sponsorship from the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash to Bundaberg with Searle's RV Centre hopeful the event can attract families.

"It's local and there's lots of local blokes getting involved, so that's a good thing,” Bundaberg Betta Home Living's Wade Abbott said.

"On a Friday afternoon we can grab the kids and go to Salter Oval to watch the cricket,” Searle's RV Centre Ben Searle said.

For those that can't get to the game Bundaberg Broadcasters will provide the next best thing with coverage on Hitz 939 and 4BU during the competition.

"During the week we'll promote the weekend's games and gee up the boys a bit,” Hitz 939 presenter Tracey Sergiacomi said.

"Matt will be calling the games and I will be Facebooking live so those that can't make it can see the fun and all the action.

"I love cricket, I bowl slow mediums, extremely slow mediums. I'm a big fan,” Hitz 939 presenter Matthew Ambrose added.

Bundaberg cricketers can now nominate for the competition with applications closing on October 5.

To nominate head to the Bundaberg Cricket Association Facebook page and download a form.

Pick up Tuesday's NewsMail for more information on the auction, team kits and how the players will be assigned into teams.