Bundy ocean themed festival to draw a crowd of 5000

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

THE first oceanic extravaganza in Bundy is sure to be a catch, with an estimated 5000 people getting on board with Oceanfest.

With food vans specialising in quality, local seafood and a vast range of entertainment there's something to keep everyone.

Event organiser Gary Kirk said what has been organised is "nothing short of sensational”.

"An amazing range of environmental, educational, historical, cultural, recreational and tourism attractions have been organised that will set Oceanfest apart from any other event,” he said.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise, there will be guided tours throughout the Ocean Pacific Seafoods factory, seafood demonstrations, luring and cast net workshops.

For those looking for a bit more adventure, Mr Kirk recommends checking out the segways or helicopter rides.

"We have free face painting from Frivolous Faces, a wide range of amusement rides and entertainment provided by the Playhouse Youth Theatre,” he said.

"From unique pieces for your home, to the latest in beach and resort fasion, all will be there to see.

"Environmental and educational displays by Maritime Safety Queensland, Boating and Fisheries Patrol, Water Police, Burnett Mary Group, VMR and the Royal Australian Navy are only the tip of the iceberg.”

Oceanfest kicks off on August 26 at the Bundaberg Port Marina. For more visit http://bit.ly/2wOfnAs.