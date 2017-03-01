Bundy nurses' design helps Aussie hospitals

NEAT IDEA: Bundaberg Hospital nurses Rebekah Boan, Jenni Dean, Raman Kaur and Ace Antoun with one of the new wall organisers that are making their workplace safer and more efficient.

HOSPITALS around Australia will be able to reduce the risk of infection thanks to a clever design by a team of Bundaberg Hospital nurses.

Nurses Katrina Gregson, Lyndell Scott and Fiona Jonsen worked with Sterri-Matt staff to design a wall storage unit that improves access to patients and workplace safety by removing trolleys from the ward, and strengthen infection control with easy access to essentials including disposable gloves.

The PPE Health Consumable Wall Organiser is now being used in hospitals across Australia, with 70 units ordered by Wide Bay Health and Hospital Service wards.

"Hospital wards are always busy, so anything that reduces clutter...can help staff work more productively and safely,” Lyndell Scott said.

"Having a safer and productive workplace enables the hospital to function better and improves outcomes for our patients.”

WBHHS Chief Executive Adrian Pennington praised the nurses for their creative thinking to improve the workplace environment.

"It may seem like a small thing, but this is an example of how our teams strive to innovate and improve how we deliver healthcare to

patients,” Adrian said.

"The fact this unit is being widely ordered by other hospitals is a sign that this is a design improvement that has been embraced by clinicians.”