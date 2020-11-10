Bundy nurse’s cosmetic injection clinic booms in popularity

SHE'S only been operating since May, but Emma Evans has already gathered a massive following among Bundy's beauty lovers.

Ms Evans runs Emjection Aesthetics in Bundaberg, which offers treatments such as cosmetic injections and lip fillers.

The NewsMail recently put a call-out on Facebook for nominations and received an overwhelming response from readers who couldn't speak highly enough of Ms Evans' business.

"I first opened my business in the beginning of May this year," Ms Evans said.

"I was working within a reputable company six days a week as a cosmetic nurse injector across Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"When we had the Covid-19 closures in March I thought that was the perfect opportunity to begin working for myself under my own business brand."

Ms Evans grew up in a family of nurses and embarked on a Bachelor of Science and Nursing where she found her passion.

"Throughout my degree, I found my passion for medi-aesthetics," she said.

"Cosmetic injecting is a positive influence on the overall health and wellbeing for all individuals who seek to enhance their image while maintaining natural aesthetics.

"Ultimately, my goal as a cosmetic nurse is to provide the opportunity for each of my clients to feel confident and beautiful within their skin."

Ms Evans said when she finished her undergraduate and postgraduate studies and got into working in the cosmetic injections industry, she started to understand just how popular it was.

"Working within this incredibly popular industry allowed me to see these common procedures were not as taboo as once perceived," she said.

"I relocated back to my hometown of Bundaberg to be closer to my family and made the effective decision to begin my business trading under the name Emjection Aesthetics.

"Since opening my business, I have had an overwhelming response from locals seeking to have procedures done by an experienced professional without the expenses of travelling to larger cities."

And word has travelled fast for the homegrown cosmetics specialist.

"I have found word of mouth to be the most effective advertising medium, as I am now servicing clients from Gladstone to the Gold Coast regions," Ms Evans said.

Ms Evans says the most common treatments in the region are lip fillers, cheek fillers and anti-wrinkle treatments.

Some of the services offered are dermal fillers, which inject a hyaluronic acid based gel under the skin to enhance or restore volume to areas.

They typically last between six and 24 months, depending on the type of dermal filler used.

Anti-wrinkle and muscle relaxants are a botulinum toxin which aims to paralyse muscles to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Muscle relaxants typically last between three and five months.

NewsMail readers spoke highly of Ms Evans' work.

"She's beyond beautiful and always creates the best outcome for people," Renae Winkler said.

Deb Bugden also agreed.

"As a fellow RN I feel confident in the knowledge Emma has and her dedication to continue upskilling," she said.

"Attention to detail for a professional result is one of her many skills."

Alexandra Michelle said trusted Ms Evans.

"She has her clients' best interests at heart, goes above and beyond expectations."

Ms Evans said anyone wishing to find out more could follow her on Instragram or Facebook.