Bundy now has champion to voice concerns of elderly

"SPEAK out, speak up.”

It's the simple message Aged and Disability Advocacy Australia chief executive Geoff Rowe wants the elderly and their families to take on board.

An advocate from the group has recently been moved into Bundaberg and Mr Rowe says there are pathways for people who don't feel they're being listened to.

"If they've got concerns around aged care there are a number of options for people to make contact with regards to those concerns,” he said.

Mr Rowe said it was always advisable to raise an issue with an aged care provider, but this was not always possible.

"For many people, they are fearful and fearful of retribution,” he said.

"A lot of providers welcome feedback about their services but not all do.”

Mr Rowe said as an advocacy service, ADAA's aim was to give people in aged care homes a voice rather than simply mediating.

"People can access us and I encourage people to do that,” he said.

"If their concerns are serious then we'll help people to escalate them.”

Mr Rowe said complaints might vary from simple matters right through to those needing police attention.

"As a starting point we're more than happy to provide services,” he said.

"We're absolutely an advocate for the elderly.

"It's really important for people to understand that just because they're in aged care doesn't mean they don't have rights.”

Mr Rowe said he wanted to get word out because people were often unaware support was available.

ADAA representatives will be in attendance at the Aged Care Crisis Meeting at Bundaberg Bowls Club on Quay St from 6.30pm on Friday, March 15.

For more information on aged care advocacy, call 1800700600.