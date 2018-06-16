Bundy North man charged over fake gun threat at Tafe

DETECTIVES have charged a 21-year-old Bundaberg North man following an incident outside Bundaberg TAFE yesterday morning.

About 10.15am, three male students aged in their early 20s were sitting in the grounds of the Walker Street campus when they were approached by the man.

It will be alleged the 21-year-old became involved in a brief verbal argument with one of them before leaving and attending a nearby residence in Glenmorris Rd.

A short time later the man returned where it will be alleged he threatened the group with a replica gun, before fleeing.

CHARGES LAID: Detective Sergeant Andrew Self addressed the media after a man was charged with threatening Tafe students with a replica firearm today. Carolyn Booth

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said "Luckily there were no injuries, the students were able to report the matter to staff and police straight away".

"Police successfully located that individual, they've seized the replica hand gun," he said.

A 21-year-old Bundaberg North man has been charged with one count each of going armed so as to cause fear, possess dangerous drugs, possess utensils, trespass and wilful disturbance.

He is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court next week.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.