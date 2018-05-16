Bundy newlyweds make quick stop for burrito

GOING VIRAL: The post has attracted thousands of comments, reactions and shares.

GOING VIRAL: The post has attracted thousands of comments, reactions and shares. Guzman y Gomez Official Facebook

YOU'VE just got hitched and what's the first thing you feel like doing as a married couple? Stop by Guzman y Gomez for a burrito, of course!

That was what was on the menu for a pair of Bundaberg's most recent newlyweds, who were snapped at the local restaurant buying a quick dinner after their big wedding day.

The photo, posted to the Guzman y Gomez official Facebook page, went viral, attracting 2,800 reactions and almost 1000 comments.

The caption read: "Mega congrats to our newlyweds who stopped into GYG Bundaberg for dinner after their big day #gygheroes #truelove."

Many Facebookers congratulated the happy couple and said a GYG wedding dash was "goals".

"Honestly why would you organise complicated wedding food if you can just get GYG?" Linda Peng said.

"Nachos is life," Cheyanne Drabble said.

In the photo, the happily married couple are dressed to the nines while clutching their Mexican meals.

The bride looked in a fetching white wedding dress and floral headpiece and the groom was dapper in dark blue pants and vest combo.

Have you got a quirky story about your wedding day? Let us know in the comments!