Bundy NBN down, down

DROPPING OUT: Graham Clark is having problems with the NBN.

FIVE million homes and businesses are now hooked on the NBN but frustration and angst continues to hit Bundaberg users because of worsening service interruptions.

The Federal Government's national broadband network has become a love-hate communication technology and in some areas of Bundaberg it's now been down for days.

Avenell Heights residents Riina and Graham Clark, who are paying good dollars for the high-speed internet access, found it's been a headache with their service continually dropping out.

"The government said it was going to be fast and better. In our experience it's not, it's just been issue after issue,” Mr Clark said.

He said it dropped out last Friday morning, dropped in and out through the weekend until Tuesday night.

They read that the apparent reason was for NBN "planned maintenance” and their Telstra provider was not to blame.

When they first checked the interruptions were meant to be brief but now the NBN down status has stretched on longer and into another week.

On Wednesday morning it dropped out again then returned and Thursday went off between 8.40am and 1.40pm.

Its updated status now warns the NBN will be off for "planned maintenance” until June 5 in Avenell Heights - the same for suburban Avoca.

For the couple, who operates their regional business from home, it's awful because their landline phone also goes offline and is unable to be used to make or receive phone calls.

"I have a mobile but I do need NBN for my business. A lot of older people don't have mobiles, Mr Clark said.

They worry how for elderly Bundaberg people an ongoing loss of service and landline phone would leave them vulnerable in an emergency.

"It's very frustrating,” he said.

"We've had it over a year and its never been perfect; never really happy with it as it cuts in and out.”

NBN was asked to explain the ongoing problems in providing its service but the response was limited and short of explanatory detail.

Their reply stated they were working on a number of nodes in the Avenell Heights area over the coming days. A range of activities would be undertaken including repair and upgrades.

It said customers may experience short outages, which were not expected to be more than 30-40 minutes per service.

NBN has also assured Bundaberg users that there will be no widespread outages.