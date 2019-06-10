Bundy naturopath shares secrets to beat winter flu season

IT IS that time of year where we really need to support our immune systems. Cold and flu season is upon us and each year it just seems to be getting worse.

Whether you choose to have the flu needle or not, supporting your health and immune system through nutrients and herbs can still be beneficial.

Many people will still remember their parents forcing cod liver oil into them when they were a child. Rest assured, they did have good reason for this. Cod liver is high in Vitamin D and Vitamin A.

Vitamin D is antiviral and immune enhancing and Vitamin A supports mucus membranes and reduces mucus.

Olive leaf extract seems to be a family favourite and is great for children and for reducing fever.

As a naturopath and herbalist there are many other herbs we prefer to use that are much more powerful.

Immune boosting herbs such as Echinacea and antiviral herbs such as Elderberry are just a few of my favourites.

Vegan, chicken and bone broths are another old-fashioned remedy for boosting gut health and therefore the immune system.

We also have many homoeopathic formulas available.

Prevention is always better than cure but if you find you do get a flu, virus or cold, we have all the remedies to get you better quickly.

And just remember that winter is a time that it is okay to be OCD about hand washing.