Bundy NAPLAN scores lower than state average

NAPLAN RESULTS: Bundaberg school's scored below the state average on the writing test. Maddelin McCosker

THE NewsMail spoke to Kathy Mills, professor of literacy at the Australian Catholic University, to understand the NAPLAN results revealed yesterday.

Professor Mills said there was a trend for Year 3 students to score higher on the writing test than older students.

As to why Bundaberg was scoring below state average, Prof Mills said below-par results were not uncommon in regional areas.

"In certain regions and rural towns students are often marginalised and at a disadvantage in writing - and that can be for socio-economic and cultural factors,” she said.

"When you look at that study across the board there is a general trend, and maybe it is because there is an assumption that kids can write at that age, but they don't actually get those foundations,” Prof Mills said.

Prof Mills called for more funding to be delivered for schools to enhance their literacy programs.

"If funding can be directed into the area of literacy, we know that students that have learning difficulties could benefit from one-on-one support,” she said.