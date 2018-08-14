Bundy musician to play for Queensland Symphony Orchestra

Janelle Ivers is going to play for the Queensland Symphony Orchestra. With Janelle is Wendy Davis and Kate Hardisty who played for the A Day In The Orchestra program last year.

A BUNDABERG musical talent is set to take the stage at the Queensland Symphony Orchestra's A Day In The Orchestra program.

Shalom College classical music teacher Janelle Ivers is the only musician from Bundaberg to be selected for the program.

Only three flute players were accepted into the program - an honour Ms Ivers says excites her.

"Being just one of three flute players of all the applicants makes you feel special,” Ms Ivers said.

"It is really lovely that there have now been three musicians from Bundaberg (in past programs), it reflects the calibre of musicians here.”

Ms Ivers is looking forward to performing pieces such as An American In Paris by Gershwin and selected scenes from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.

"It involves a lot of weeks of practice - I am super excited.”

Ms Ivers' music students are very proud of her achievement.

"They are excited. It's also a good insight for them into the world of professional musicians.”

A former Bundaberg musician in the program, Wendy Davis, said it was a great opportunity.

"It is a great program to share with peers and colleagues, and a great outreach program to give musicians the opportunity they don't usually get here,” Ms Davis said.

Violinist in previous programs Kate Hardisty said performing alongside professional musicians was a unique experience.

"I loved it, it was fantastic. It was a really special thing to be part of,” Ms Hardisty said.

The performance will be held at the Queensland Symphony Orchestra Studio on Saturday.

