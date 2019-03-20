Bundy music venue closes down, but it'll be back

PLAYING ON: Alex Gasparich says he will be going through the right channels to get The Shed back up and running.

PLAYING ON: Alex Gasparich says he will be going through the right channels to get The Shed back up and running. Mike Knott BUN090119SHED2

A NEWLY established Bundaberg music venue The Shed has temporarily closed after a complaint was lodged with the council regarding its operation in a commercial space.

The problem arose because The Shed, at 41A Princess St, has been operating as an entertainment venue in a space deemed for an industrial zoned commercial facility.

On Monday, The Shed made the announcement to its regulars that it was closing for the short term.

"Unfortunately, until further notice, The Shed is no longer running at its current location,” the Facebook post read.

"We do not want any negativity towards the council, as they are simply doing their job, which in the long run will help us make sure that The Shed is built on a solid foundation, and ensure it will be around for a long time to come.”

The Shed's Alex Gasparich said they had every intention of coming back.

He said the rezoning would take a few months, and they were eager to go through the right processes.

Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesman Councillor Ross Sommerfeld said The Shed was an industrial zoned commercial facility, previously used as a laundromat.

"It's alleged that it has now been converted to an entertainment venue offering music events and refreshments, without the necessary development approval,” he said.

"A complaint was received from the public about the change of use of the land and the owner has been invited to submit a development application to council should they wish to regularise the activity.”

At the end of this month, there was plans for a four-day Official Opening Weekend at The Shed Bundaberg with a Darkwood Carnival, which they are hoping to hold at a new location.

Mr Gasparich said they were in talks with Lana's Market and were hoping to hold the event there next weekend.

The original plan for the carnival was to see 13 bands, side acts and stalls.

Mr Gasparich said they were still looking to work out all the details, but the carnival was looking to go ahead on March 30.

For more on The Shed, visit their Facebook page.