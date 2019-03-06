Bundy music scene dubbed 'vapid' by rock band

DZ Deathrays Lachlan Ewbank, Simon Ridley and Shane Parsons are bringing their Tour With The Lot to Magnums in March.

DZ Deathrays Lachlan Ewbank, Simon Ridley and Shane Parsons are bringing their Tour With The Lot to Magnums in March. Contributed

VAPID: having lost life, sharpness, or flavour; insipid; flat.

It's the word that best describes the Bundaberg music scene, according to popular rock band DZ Deathrays.

DZ Deathrays' national Tour with the Lot is currently underway.

Tomorrow the band will play in Townsville, with all profits to be donated to GIVIT to support the victims of floods.

Speaking to the Townsville Bulletin last week ahead of the premiere of their latest single Front Row Hustle, drummer Simon Ridley said they enjoyed playing in new places for new audiences because growing up in Bundaberg there wasn't a lot of shows coming through.

"We'd get the odd one that would come up, but it means heaps especially to young aspiring musicians to go and see bands in regional towns. Sometimes there's not a lot to do,” Simon said.

"Places like Townsville, you guys do have a small music scene going on, but for Bundaberg it was vapid, man. There was nothing up there. Whenever a band would come through, it would be a huge ordeal and it would be super inspiring and just fun, something out of the ordinary.”

While they won't be visiting Bundaberg as part of their tour, Ridley assured fans they'd make it back one day.

The sentiments of a "vapid” music scene in Bundaberg By DZ Deathrays is echoed by The Shed Bundaberg's Alex Gasparich.

Mr Gasparich said part of the reason may be to do with venues.

The biggest venue and stage in Bundaberg is at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, but it's full of seating.

Creating a venue for local artists and a home for original music, Ms Gasparich said The Shed Bundaberg had been building traction in the local music scene.

Having already put on a handful of successful gigs from metal shows to open mic nights and mixed genre sets, he said the variety was being lapped up by a range of music fans within the community.

"It's been really good,” he said.

Mr Gasparich said they started with metal gigs and the crowds they are drawing now have increased significantly, with one Saturday night seeing a "ridiculous” amount of people through the door.

"It was really awesome,” he said. At the end of this month, there will be a four four day 'Official Opening Weekend' at The Shed Bundaberg, the main event will be a full-day carnival themed festival on March 30 called Darkwood Carnival.

He said the carnival which would have 13 bands, side acts and stalls, would be preceded by an open mic night on Friday and followed by an open jam session on Sunday.

Mr Gasparich said while they have had success with metal, they aren't solely focused on one genre or art form, rather the arts in general. He said they would be happy to host dancers at The Shed.

For more about The Shed Bundaberg or DZ Deathrays visit their respective Facebook pages.

The NewsMail attempted to contact the band.