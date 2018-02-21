Bundy mum's second chance

Kelli and Adam Lucas with children Charlie (3) and Eddie (15 months) are looking forward to returning to Bundaberg after Kelli went into cardiac arrest in childbirth with Eddie and has spend the last 16 months in Brisbane awaiting a heart transplant.

TWELVE short months ago, Bundaberg mother Kelli Lucas was preparing to say goodbye to her husband and two small children as her wait for a heart transplant seemed to be a dying cause.

Mrs Lucas went into cardiac arrest while giving birth to her second child, son Eddie, 16 months ago in Bundaberg and was flown to Brisbane where doctors installed two artificial heart devices to temporarily sustain her life.

Husband Adam wasn't sure if she'd even survive the flight to Brisbane, and after being put on the transplant list for a new heart, were left to wait and hope for the best.

"On the list of outcomes, that was the best possible,” Mr Lucas told The Today Show.

In December, Mrs Lucas received the devastating news that there were complications with the artificial devices and they would have to be removed; there were no other options available.

Given a 50:50 chance of survival, Mrs Lucas, again in doubt of her future, started thinking of her children.

"I thought about, do I do something to say goodbye to the kids? They're so young,” she said.

"I had to believe it because not believing it wasn't going to work for my brain.”

Her surgeon, Dr George Javorsky, who works at Prince Charles Hospital, said it's a very rare procedure and is the first time the hospital has completed the surgery without putting a heart transplant in.

During the 10-hour operation to remove the devices, doctors realised her heart had recovered to near-normal function and a transplant would no longer be required.

"I was very sick, I'm very lucky to be here,” Mrs Lucas said.

Kelli and Adam Lucas with children Charlie, 3, and Eddie, 15 months, are looking forward to returning to Bundaberg after Kelli went into cardiac arrest in childbirth with Eddie . Tahlia Stehbens

Since that tragic day 16 months ago, the Lucas family haven't been back to Bundaberg, but are eager to get back to their family home and move on with their lives.

"There's a 15 month-old baby who's never seen his own bedroom, and a three- year-old girl who can't remember her home,” Mr Lucas said.

He said they owe everything to Kelli's doctors and the Prince Charles Hospital.

"The reality is there's two young kids who get to go home in a couple of days with Mummy, and there was always a very real risk they would never get to see Mummy again,” he said.