Bundy mum's fruit cake drink-driving bust

Cooking sherry was blamed in the court.

COOKING sherry was behind a Bundaberg mum being busted drink driving with two children in her car.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told Fenella Atukumoit had been cooking a fruit cake at the time using a recipe that required sherry.

Atukumoit, 30, pleaded guilty to driving at 1pm on July 7 with an alcohol reading of 0.101.

Police told the court heard she had a 2015 conviction for drink driving 0.105.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said the mother was cooking fruit cake with sherry and when driving to the shops for groceries was stopped.

She was working in a responsible job while her husband did tertiary studies and was now riding a bicycle.

Atukumoit was fined $850 and lost her licence for three months.