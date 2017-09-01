25°
News

Bundy mum's fruit cake drink-driving bust

Cooking sherry was blamed in the court.
Cooking sherry was blamed in the court. Thomas Astley

COOKING sherry was behind a Bundaberg mum being busted drink driving with two children in her car.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told Fenella Atukumoit had been cooking a fruit cake at the time using a recipe that required sherry.

Atukumoit, 30, pleaded guilty to driving at 1pm on July 7 with an alcohol reading of 0.101.

Police told the court heard she had a 2015 conviction for drink driving 0.105.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said the mother was cooking fruit cake with sherry and when driving to the shops for groceries was stopped.

She was working in a responsible job while her husband did tertiary studies and was now riding a bicycle.

Atukumoit was fined $850 and lost her licence for three months.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy court in a quandary over sex offender, 91

Bundy court in a quandary over sex offender, 91

AN ELDERLY sex offender is posing a sentencing quandary for the District Court after the 91-year-old was convicted of sex offences.

Mum who lost her children in horror crash wants law changed

Victor Bosley, Kerri walker and Trisha Mabley waiting for the sentencing of Hervey Bay's Donald Gayler.

"We’re going to do all we can to have these laws changed.”

Report reveals benefits of cashless card: Pitt

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

41% of drinkers drinking less with card, says report

Woman told to get off drugs as John Wayne, mint sauce stolen

Julie Nebe stole a John Wayne ornament (not pictured).

No explanation for stealing ornament

Local Partners