Bundy mum's 'crazy plan' to hold up fish and chip shop

IN COURT: The attempted armed robbery happened at the Fisherman's Inn takeaway shop on Bourbong St. Contributed

IT WAS constant thoughts consuming her that led a Bundaberg mother and support worker to rob a fish and chip shop at knifepoint and assault a staff member, a court has heard.

Lisa Janelle Monk appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with offences in relation to an alleged armed robbery, which happened in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Bundaberg police were called to the takeaway shop, Fisherman's Inn, on Bourbong St about 12.50pm following reports that a woman armed with a knife was being restrained by store employees.

On arrival, officers arrested Monk, 46, and later charged her with one count each of attempted armed robbery and serious assault of a person over 60 years.

Police allege Monk demanded cash while brandishing a knife and, when the male employee refused, grabbed a female employee.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan told the court Monk's actions were completely out of character for the upstanding Bundaberg citizen, who had no prior convictions and had never had a run-in with the law.

Ms Buchanan said it was ongoing mental health issues and recent surgery that had contributed to the serious offence.

"My client has long-standing mental health problems,” she said.

"She has been seeing a psychologist since 2013 and also sees a counsellor in Bundaberg.

"Recently, she had gastric sleeve surgery which had affects on her medication and could have been a contributing factor to her odd behaviour.”

Ms Buchanan said the current personal financial strain her and her family were under was also a factor.

"She hatched a crazy plan to rob the fish and chip shop,” Ms Buchanan said.

"The compulsion got stronger and stronger and she eventually acted on it.”

Ms Buchanan said Monk's plan was premeditated and thought through before it was executed on Tuesday afternoon at the Millbank business.

"She parked the car so she could see who was in the shop,” she said.

"She saw a man and young boy go in.

"She couldn't go in then because she didn't want to hurt anyone, so she waited.”

The court heard that Monk was the mother of two high-achieving teenagers and the wife to a Bundaberg man in a respected local profession.

Ms Buchanan said Monk's family had been "blindsided” by the serious nature of her actions.

"Her husband actually thought things were going okay - the incident has completely blindsided him and the family,” she said.

"She has no criminal history and works at the YMCA as a support worker.

"She is also an occupational therapist.”

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Monk was in a show cause position due to the serious nature of the crime.

Ms Buchanan argued Monk's actions were unlikely to be repeated.

She applied for bail under strict conditions including that Monk take extra steps to get professional help for her mental health and not go within 50m of the takeaway shop.

"My client pretty much agrees with what happened,” she said.

"She is deeply remorseful and sorry about the affect it had on the complainants.

"She is embarrassed for her family.”

In granting bail, Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she took into account Monk's lack of criminal history, that she was not affected by alcohol or drugs at the time of the offence and was willing to adhere to strict bail conditions.

"It is obvious that there were a number of factors contributing to the deterioration of Ms Monk's mental health leading up to this,” Ms Merrin said.

"I accept that the defendant is very compelled to re-engage with her mental health treatment.”

The matters were adjourned for committal mention in May.