Bundy mum won't be home for Christmas

NICOLE Fisher took a Bundaberg friend's car for a drive to Toowoomba. Only problem was she didn't have permission to use the car for her trip.

And along the way 27-year-old Fisher did a series of fuel drive-offs after filling up the car.

Appearing from jail via video-link, Nicole Noreen Fisher pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to four counts of stealing; three counts of stealing after previous conviction; trespass; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle between August 13 and August 16.

The stealing charges also included the theft of alcohol from Dan Murphy's in Bundaberg on August 21 and November 10.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said in one incident Fisher took three bottles and when stopped by staff while leaving she only gave the attendant two bottles.

The third bottle valued at $60.90 was not handed over.

Another of the offences involved a theft from a Surf Dive n Ski store.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Fisher had been in custody five days and he sought her release before Christmas Day.

During proceedings a child in the public gallery became excited and called out "mummy" when she saw Fisher on the big video screen.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said Fisher's criminal history was mostly stealing offences.

He said she had been left with the car but had taken it for a drive, and had filled up with fuel without paying.

Fisher also breached a probation order, was convicted and fined $300.

Mr Lavaring sentenced her to three months' jail for taking the car and ordered Fisher pay restitution of more than $175 for the stealing offences.

She also received four months' jail for one of the stealing offences. She was convicted only on the trespass offence.

But Fisher won't be home for Christmas, despite her defence submission. Instead Mr Lavaring ordered her release to parole on January 9.