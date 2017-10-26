Bundy mum will fall for a cause this Sunday

SKY DIVING: Ileraine Nicholls will be raising money for Bundaberg Special School bus by skydiving for her 40th birthday.

A BUNDABERG mother will leap from a plane on Sunday in what she says is "falling for a cause”.

Ileraine Nicholls planned to jump from an aeroplane to celebrate and be spontaneous for her 40th birthday.

She also wants to raise money to help the Bundaberg Special School secure a bus.

Ms Nicholls also has two sons with special needs and knows the importance of being included in society.

So when she heard the Bundaberg Special School needed to raise money for a bus so no one got left behind she jumped on board, and will now jump from a plane.

The school needs a total of $76,000 after starting with $39,000, which includes a Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $35,000 secured from the State Government.

The NewsMail started the campaign No One Gets Left Behind with the aim of helping raise the remaining funds.

Scratching her head, trying to work out a way to help the school get its much-needed bus, Ms Nicholls thought she would kill two birds with one stone with a special birthday gift to herself.

Ms Nicholls is challenging the community to donate money in support to help "push her out the door of the plane.”

The skydive is set to take place on Sunday and Ms Nicholls invites the community to watch her fall.

"We are meeting at the airport at 10.30am and the jump will take place a short time later at Elliot Heads,” she said.

"The community can do this with me to help the kids.”

If you would like to jump with Ms Nicholls call her on 0406 051 021.

To make a donation, phone the school on 4155 5222.