Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COLES THIEF: Debbie-Ann Dolly Catlin Hodel stole $416.30 of makeup. Hodel claimed when she tried to pay for it, she was
COLES THIEF: Debbie-Ann Dolly Catlin Hodel stole $416.30 of makeup. Hodel claimed when she tried to pay for it, she was "refused”. contributed
Crime

Bundy mum who stole $416 of make-up from Coles fronts court

Katie Hall
by
23rd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT was supposed to be a special surprise for her daughter's 15th birthday ended with a Bundy mum pleading guilty in court to stealing.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard in October Debbie-Ann Dolly Catlin Hodel walked into Coles at Hinkler Central with a trolley, headed for the cosmetics aisle and filled reusable bags with handfuls of make-up.

Hodel also faced wilful damage and contravene direction of police charges.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the expensive shopping spree came in at $416.30 - but she didn't slip away unnoticed.

He said a manager saw Hodel, 32, leave without paying, and when she was questioned by police she claimed she'd left the shop to find a person who had "given her a lift” to Hinkler.

Hodel told Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring she'd left the shop to follow her 11-year-old daughter who had "run out of the shop”.

"I had the money to pay for the make-up ... I offered to pay Coles but they refused,” Hodel said.

Mr Lavaring was shocked to hear Hodel had run out of the shop to follow her 11-year-old daughter.

"She's not a baby ...,” Mr Lavaring said.

"... Its a lot of cosmetics for a 15-year-old.”

Hodel then claimed her 13-month old baby had been in the trolley, which was why she had taken the trolley and cosmetics out of the shop.

Mr Lavaring convicted and fined Hodel a total of $400 for the stealing charge, and $600 for the other two charges.

He asked Hodel what she would do "next time”.

"Leave my trolley in the shop ...,” Hodel said.

buncourt bundaberg magistrates court coles debbie-ann hodel hinkler central make-up stealing thief
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Business sale generates bright future for Bundy's innovators

    premium_icon Business sale generates bright future for Bundy's innovators

    Business WHAT started as the brain child of a young businesswoman who wanted to bring Bundy's entrepreneurs together has seen a community of innovators grow.

    Building sector facing tough times

    premium_icon Building sector facing tough times

    News “Worryingly, the drop will be largely in the detached housing sector."

    • 23rd Jan 2019 7:15 AM
    Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    premium_icon Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    News Jacob saved four kids and their dad from drowning

    'Attack map' puts Bundy farms at risk of activism

    premium_icon 'Attack map' puts Bundy farms at risk of activism

    News Website labelled 'irresponsible' claims local animal exploitation