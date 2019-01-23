Bundy mum who stole $416 of make-up from Coles fronts court
WHAT was supposed to be a special surprise for her daughter's 15th birthday ended with a Bundy mum pleading guilty in court to stealing.
The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard in October Debbie-Ann Dolly Catlin Hodel walked into Coles at Hinkler Central with a trolley, headed for the cosmetics aisle and filled reusable bags with handfuls of make-up.
Hodel also faced wilful damage and contravene direction of police charges.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the expensive shopping spree came in at $416.30 - but she didn't slip away unnoticed.
He said a manager saw Hodel, 32, leave without paying, and when she was questioned by police she claimed she'd left the shop to find a person who had "given her a lift” to Hinkler.
Hodel told Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring she'd left the shop to follow her 11-year-old daughter who had "run out of the shop”.
"I had the money to pay for the make-up ... I offered to pay Coles but they refused,” Hodel said.
Mr Lavaring was shocked to hear Hodel had run out of the shop to follow her 11-year-old daughter.
"She's not a baby ...,” Mr Lavaring said.
"... Its a lot of cosmetics for a 15-year-old.”
Hodel then claimed her 13-month old baby had been in the trolley, which was why she had taken the trolley and cosmetics out of the shop.
Mr Lavaring convicted and fined Hodel a total of $400 for the stealing charge, and $600 for the other two charges.
He asked Hodel what she would do "next time”.
"Leave my trolley in the shop ...,” Hodel said.