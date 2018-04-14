Bundy mum-to-be faces giving birth behind bars

EIGHT months pregnant and behind bars, a Bundaberg woman faces the prospect of giving birth in jail if the parole board decides against releasing the mum-to-be before her baby arrives.

Roslyn June Broome, 37, was granted bail as she appeared videolink in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday, but Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Broome would still have to front the parole board in order to be released before her due date of May 7.

Broome is yet to enter a plea in relation to two stealing after a previous conviction charges, one count of common assault and one count of serious assault of a person over 60.

Broome, who the court heard has 17 pages of criminal history, had been placed on parole for 18 months in May 26, but her parole was was cancelled three months ago and Ms Merrin said it was hard for her to know what the parole board would do.

The court heard Broome had been diagnosed with significant mental health issues exacerbated by intermittent drug and alcohol abuse.

But defence lawyer Gavin James said his client's risk of committing further offences were reduced because she was now taking medication and upon her release was set to live with a mental health worker and church volunteer, who would offer her the support she needed.

Mr James also said that Broome's circumstances had changed since her last bail application because she was now in the "late stages of pregnancy”.

In granting bail, Ms Merrin made it clear to Broome that she would not be free immediately, and it was now up to the parole board to decide when she was actually released.

The matter was adjourned until May 10.