Bundy mum says pregnancy hormones made her steal grog

A PREGNANT mum blamed her hormones for making her steal a $50 bottle of Jagermeister from a bottle shop.

Kayla Melksham, 27, pleaded guilty in a Bundy court to unauthorised dealing with shop goods on December 3 last year.

Police said she walked into Liquorland at 4.50pm and left without paying for the alcohol.

"At the time she says was pregnant and her hormones playing up. That's why she took the bottle," prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said.

"I have no excuses. What I did was wrong," Melksham, a mother of five, told the court.

She was placed on a $300 own recognisance for six months and ordered to pay $50 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.