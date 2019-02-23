Bundy mum relieved after alleged stolen car returned

BETRAYED: Tracey Mobbs is happy to have her car back, after it was allegedly stolen from her property on Monday.

AN ACT of kindness has left one Bundy mother reeling after she saw her housemate allegedly make off with her car.

Tracey Mobbs said she'd advertised for a housemate on Gumtree.

When she got a response she was delighted.

Ms Mobbs said her new housemate told her she'd been struggling and she thought she was doing a kind act letting her rent a room.

After an argument with the woman on Tuesday, Ms Mobbs asked her to leave the house.

"I called the police and went outside because I felt threatened ... Then I heard my car unlock and she was with a guy and he opened the gate and she got in the car and reversed out.”

Police were able to locate the car, undamaged, in Baldwin Swamp later that day.

"The licence plates were located later (by police),” MsMobbs said.

She said she was lucky to have her son, 13, to comfort her.

"I'm still in shock from it all. I just want to forget it happened.”

A woman is due to appear in a Bundaberg court on March 11 facing charges of possessing drugs, unlawful use of a vehicle and possession of a knife in a public place.