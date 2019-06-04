Menu
TOUCH OF SPARKLE: Holly Smith wears a glitter bow.
Bundy mum proves there's no business like bow business

Crystal Jones
by
4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
STEPHANIE Smith started Holly Dolly Boutique out of a love of all things pretty.

The Bundy mum started creating bows because her daughter Holly loved them and it was a creative outlet for her.

"I work with children and when I get sent videos of them receiving my bows it is just the best feeling,” she said.

Mrs Smith has more than 1000 Instagram followers.

Take a bow, Stephanie Smith.
"I'm very creative, so I've always wanted to do something artistic, I have a lot of other things I'd love to create,” she said.

"I got the idea (for the business) after purchasing some glitter bows for my daughter and she quickly became obsessed.

"She would scream with excitement and I knew I could create some even more spectacular.”

Mrs Smith said her imagination went wild.

"Once I started I couldn't stop. Her excitement every time I created something new was well worth it and by creating a business I could afford to continue making them for her,” she said.

Find Holly Dolly Boutique on Facebook.

Holly
