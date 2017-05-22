26°
Bundy mum poses nude in support of body awareness

Hayley Nissen
| 22nd May 2017 6:00 PM
IN THE BUFF: Krystal Gordon poses in support of body confidence.
IN THE BUFF: Krystal Gordon poses in support of body confidence.

ALL it took was the guts to bare her body in a bikini to turn Krystal Gordon's world around.

In September, the mum-of-one made the bold decision to pose in a bikini for the first time after years of yo-yo dieting, binging and exercise fads to control her weight.

The photo, and her story, made the front page of the newspaper and was shared worldwide.

Within a few days there were up to 30 links to the story and people from as far as Germany and America had begun contacting her, offering encouragement and admiration and sharing their own body battles.

"People were contacting me from all over the world ... if I could do it, so could they. It empowered people,” she said.

Then one morning she woke up and noticed an unusual number people had begun following her blog.

Website Yahoo.com had shared her story and 4000 people had commented.

Krystal Gordon shows off her bikini body on Nielson Beach.
Krystal Gordon shows off her bikini body on Nielson Beach.

But as she began sifting through these comments, the tears started falling.

The majority of them were negative and horrible.

"People wrote that I should kill myself because I'm so disgusting,” Mrs Gordon said.

"They wrote stuff about my son and husband, saying they should be ashamed of me.”

The comments pushed her to the brink, and Mrs Gordon considered deleting her page and removing herself from social media until a friend put the situation into perspective: "But what about all the people you have inspired?” she said.

Instead of hiding from the negative feedback, Mrs Gordon used it as ammunition to promote body acceptance and self-love.

She recently travelled to a nearby rock pool with some friends and a photographer in tow for a nude photo shoot in the outdoors.

She has also written a 21-day self-care program for women that took her a month to finalise.

Groups of 10 women are guided through the online program, which includes daily content and actions to complete as well as live videos.

In January she joined Beautiful You Coaching Clinic, where she is training to be a qualified life coach.

Then this month she launched the Wide Bay Sacred Sisters Circle - a small group of women who meet on the new moon in a sacred space to set their intentions and support one another.

The first circle booked out in 48 hours and she is considering adding another circle for the full moon.

She said she hasn't had a binge - which used to involve going to the shops, buying a packet of biscuits, some chocolate and a tub of ice cream and eating it in one sitting - in a long time and is more forgiving of herself.

"I just don't think of my body much any more, it is what it is,” she said.

"Women are the biggest critics of one another. When we do something it gives other women the permission to do the same thing.”

Mrs Gordon is also a Body Image Movement Global Ambassador, was guest speaker at a St Luke's International Women's Day event and has been a busy as a lifestyle blogger for an international company who approached her after finding her Facebook page.

To follow her journey, go to her Facebook page, Love, Nourish, Be.

